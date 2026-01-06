The Morning Briefing: We Didn't Start the Fire, But We Rocked the Casbah! Happy 5th J6 Anniversary!

Happy Anniversary, Patriotic Americans!

It was five years ago today when red-blooded Americans walked peacefully and patriotically from President Donald Trump's speech in Washington, D.C., to the Capitol to let Congress know that stealing an election was not tolerable. Then, the Biden administration turned its Gestapo knob to 14.

FACT-O-RAMA! I'd rather lose an election fairly than win it by defying the Constitution and stealing it, because I'm not a communist stain like your pink-haired they-in-law.

What happened next was anything but Constitutional.

MAGA meemaws had their homes surrounded by FBI agents with machine guns, and were dragged off to federal courthouses.

The FBI decided that historically patriotic symbols, like the Betsy Ross flag, were signs of "domestic extremism."

Kaki-clad Special Agents knocked on the doors of people who had never been arrested and began with the ubiquitous lie, "You aren't in any trouble, but we'd like to talk to you about what you may have seen on January 6."

Some fatty acid from NBC, named Ryan J. Riley, wrote an article about me, hoping to cash in on nailing me as a "high-profile MAGA" type.

What happened next was arguably the most tyrannical period in U.S. history:

A 56-year-old female piano teacher was railroaded over non-violent misdemeanors.

MAGA meemaws were rounded up by the FBI.

Non-violent Americans committed suicide rather than go to federal prison over bulls***, trumped-up charges.

Starting shortly, we have a sentencing hearing for Jennifer Parks (left), of Kansas. She entered the Capitol w/ her friend Esther Schwemmer, who will be sentenced on 12/21. The DOJ wants Parks to serve 30 days of home detention as part of 3 years of probation. #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/DeOTOxza16 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 8, 2021

Some of us watched Biden's FBI round up J6ers like feral cats, toss them into gulags, and strip them of all dignity.

I remained dressed every night until 7:00 a.m. for months in case America's KGB kicked in our door. Animals threatened to rape my fiancée, Jessica, while I was "deservedly getting raped like the traitor I am" in the hoosegow.

J6!



*photo credit: one of Biden’s hundreds of undercover troublemakers. pic.twitter.com/Pg1dqwjHUl — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) January 6, 2026

TYRANNY-O-RAMA! The dozens of J6ers in the Washington D.C. gulag were forced to share one pair of nail clippers.

Ok guys, this is the morning of the FBI raid on my fiancé and I for Jan. 6, 2 1/2 years ago. This footage was taken from our personal home security cameras. At the end of the video you’ll see these agents disable our cameras by putting black tape over the lens. They do this prior… pic.twitter.com/WtUeEOurHB — ‘Merican AF 🇺🇸 (@mericanaf7) September 5, 2023

And here is the punchline: the FBI KNEW by August of 2021 that there was no insurrection on January 6.

Today, things are different. Almost all the J6ers have been pardoned. Kash Patel is giving the FBI the enema it sorely needs. My J6er fiancée, Jessica, and I can sleep. Trump is hilariously turning the commies upside down, and real Americans no longer fear tyranny, for now anyway.

God Bless America!

KRUISER UPDATE-O-RAMA! Our leader, Stephen Kruiser, is still alive and well. I won't reveal his location, but let's just say he is not only behind enemy lines, but he is in their kitchen, going through their pantry, and looking for something to eat that was born of larvae.

Pause for a Cause

On today's Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, we are celebrating the fifth anniversary of patriots putting down our feet, peacefully and patriotically, and standing up to Joe Biden's vulgar election fraud. Go to LINEWSRADIO.com today from 9-11 a.m. EST be a part of the fun!. Call or text your thoughts; I'll give the number out on air! Our own Sarah Anderson is calling in, too!

A protester named Jake Lang entered the Dearborn, Michigan city council meeting and said



“You marry 4 or 5 women, you out breed us, you make all of our country look like the places that you fled from. We don’t want you here. Respectfully, get the f*ck out of my country.” pic.twitter.com/L6TNE1CKYg — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 19, 2025

Legendary J6ers Shane Jenkins and Jake Lang will be calling in to mock the feculent stains who foolishly thought they could topple these United States.

As a 36-year comedian, I can assure you there is nothing funnier than watching Jake Lang p*ss off the religion of pedophiles by putting a Quran in the mouth of a real pig's head!

PLANO, Texas – A protest organized by Jake Lang against Islam kicked off outside the Epic Mosque, with Lang standing in the bed of a pickup truck holding a Quran inserted into a pig’s head. A lone counter-protester voiced opposition from the sidewalk. https://t.co/23aphmWL2E pic.twitter.com/pNeQhObdhL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 13, 2025

What's that? You want more patriotism? You got it!

PJ MEDIA

Democrats Demanded Maduro’s Ouster Before Trump Delivered. And We've Got the Receipts!

Kathy Hochul Wants 'Muslim Awareness.' So Do I. Let's Compare Notes, Kath!

[UPDATE] Minneapolis Hilton Cancels ICE Agents’ Reservations, Hilton Responds

The PR Fallout of Tim Walz’s Political Demise: The Somalia Scandal Is About to EXPLODE

Walz’s Press Conference Was Such a Disaster That He Bolted Without Taking Questions





Townhall Mothership Goodness

Trump’s UN Ambassador Eviscerates Globalists Over Their Defense of Maduro

Trump Promotes 'America First' Primary Opponent After Thomas Massie Criticizes Maduro Raid

Kurt Schlicter! Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs

What COULD a crow say?!

Blimey! Ask this one!

Remember the ads in the back of magazines from the 1940s through the 1970s that offered to turn your poem into a song (and charged you a fortune to do it)? This is the best of them (thus far). The video has nothing to do with the tune. I have the 45 record (yeah!). Please play this when I die:

Where is he-she now?

That salad-dodging communist from NBC who wrote the article about me, Ryan J. Riley, is still trying to make a living by lying about J6.

The key to dodging another Biden-era tyranny like the era we just lived through is to keep Free Speech free. And there is no better, or cheaper, way to do that than to become a PJ Media VIP warrior.

Click HERE, and you will score a deeelish 60% off on a yearly subscription. Don't forget to use promo code FIGHT.

We will win. We will toast our victory over the New World Order with bourbon. We will mock the Marxist stains who seek to silence We the People!