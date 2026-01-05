Kathy Hochul Wants 'Muslim Awareness.' So Do I. Let's Compare Notes, Kath!

As PJ Media's own Matt Margolis reported, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who seems to be competing with Chuck Schumer for the "Cuck-of-the-year award," has decided to kick the nation in the teeth and gavage "Muslim American Heritage Month" down our throats, going so far as to honor Islam by turning numerous buildings, including the new World Trade Center/ Freedom Tower, the color green.

Advertisement

Hochul lights up New York landmarks in green to celebrate 'contributions of Muslim communities' -

https://t.co/vFQGaFLeDE pic.twitter.com/Q8BC9YGA4C — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) January 3, 2026

Matt wrote:

Gov. Kathy Hochul just ordered sixteen state landmarks to be lit green to celebrate Muslim American Heritage Month. That included One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower, built on the ashes of the Twin Towers destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001. Radical Islamists who hijacked planes and flew them straight into the symbols of American power murdered roughly 3,000 Americans that morning. Yet somehow, Hochul thought lighting the replacement tower to celebrate Islam was a fine idea.

You and I both know Comrade Kathy can't fill a President Donald Trump shotglass with kind words about the "religion of pieces" (I call it the religion of pieces because they blow themselves into little bits) unless she’s trying to appeal to that voting bloc lurking on the far-left—and, more importantly, the Muslim vote.

PEDO-RAMA! Leftists call pedophiles "MAPs" or "YAPs," which stand, respectively, for "minor attracted persons" and "youth attracted persons," thus hoping to destigmatize the word "pedophile" lest the kiddiy-diddlers and Muslims feel "anxious" and possibly "not included" in a sane society, which they shouldn't be, at all. P.S. Did I mention Islam is full of pedophiles?

Hochul isn't the only bigwig Democrat to lick Islam between its toes. Check out Minnesota's low-T Governor Tim Walz as he gives his Solami (oops; that was an accident) population mouth-to-*ss resuscitation.

Advertisement

🚨 Tim Walz DID NOT drop out of the Minnesota governor's race because of the Somali fraud we know about publicly.



He dropped out because more fraud is coming.



He's panicked.



It's BILLIONS of dollars. Maybe even TENS of billions.



Generational theft and betrayal. pic.twitter.com/xjfHuuF8Qw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2026

When the left is actively engaging in a "cuck-off," we would be foolish not to include Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as a frontrunner.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is doing weirdo dances for votes again



Omar Fateh is cooked! 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/wqQHrEAH0m — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) August 25, 2025

Much like mega-cuck band U2, Frey "can't stop the dance."

While Hochul, Walz, and Frey beclown themselves to their new masters, I have chosen to take another approach.

Yes, I do believe Americans need to be more "aware" of Islam, so I have been fighting back for the last few days on Twitter/X by posting videos of fun-filled facts about our Muslim invaders, like this one:

Originally posted on January 3: my daily retort to Kathy Hochul's "Muslim Awareness and Heritage" month:



Be aware. Be very aware! pic.twitter.com/VfXYKWcj6A — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) January 5, 2026

Related: It's a Brawl World After All: Muslims Kick Off 2026 Like the Barbarians They Are

I released this one a day later, on January 4:

Listen to the Kevin Downey Jr. Show Mon-Fri, 9-11 am EST at https://t.co/XhtvSXDGZa pic.twitter.com/QgKjlmOxVc — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) January 4, 2026

Advertisement

Which Muslim atrocity will I choose for the next video? Will I discuss the four Hindu men recently murdered? One was shot, one was lynched, one was beaten to death, and one was burned to death.

Perhaps I'll talk about how New York City's new mayor, Zohran "commie" Mamdani, deleted pro-Israel posts on the mayoral social media outlets just days into his term.

I'm also leaning into discussing how the jackpuddings at the Operation Mockingbird-run BBC did a story about a 19th-century cello destroyed by Nazi guards during WWII (because the owner was Jewish), but never mentioned Jews at all.

I can tell you one thing for sure: I will never run out of stories about Muslim atrocities committed against Westerners.

Game on, Kathy.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

Check back here at PJ Media as I'll be writing up a new "Muslim Awareness" article on a near-daily basis. This should be fun.

Do you have a "favorite" Muslim barbarity? Post it inthe comments, and perhaps I'll make it a video that I will post and link to Kathy Hochul's Twitter/X account.

What, you can't leave a comment because you aren't a PJ Media VIP Warrior? You need to correct that, STAT!

Click HERE and get into the fight!

As a PJ Media VIP warrior, you'll get a ton of groovy, extra-special content, as well as the peace of mind knowing that your subscription keeps the lights on here at PJ Media, and help keeps free speech free!

You can get 60% off right now with the promo code FIGHT.

The Islamo-commies intend to wipe out Western civilization. For less than $4 per month, you can make sure that never happens!