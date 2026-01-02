It's a Brawl World After All: Muslims Kick Off 2026 Like the Barbarians They Are

It just wouldn't be New Year's Eve without two scoops of global violence. And Islam, as regular as a prune farmer's to-do list, didn't disappoint.

Let's go around the world in 956 words and see what the religion of pieces managed to destroy as civilized people bid adieu to 2025 and welcomed 2026.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! I call Islam the religion of pieces because its adherents blow themselves — and Western targets — into pieces in the laughble belief that their pedophile god will reward them with 72 virgins. I like to believe the virgins are innocent for a reason, as they all look like this.

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Jihaddi-daddies in the Netherlands kicked off 2026 by treating the police in Rotterdam to "unprecedented" levels of violence that left two people dead.

Cops found themselves on the business end of fireworks and gas-fueled Molotov cocktails.

This article by the BBC, clearly written by subhumans from Operation Mockingbird, twists words to make the reader think the problem was the fireworks, not the animals firing them at cops. It also kinda, sorta leads the reader to believe that a famous church, built in 1872, was torched by fireworks, not Islam. In fact, the article never tells us who the "youths" are who attacked the cops, lit the Roman candles, or tossed the firebombs. The author also mentions that 14 people went to hospitals for eye injuries, which may or may not have been caused by fireworks. It ends with good news: fireworks, not the felons using them as weapons, will be outlawed in 2026.

Amsterdam — Police say they faced “unprecedented” violence on New Year’s Eve from mobs of youths.



The Vondelkerk church, which overlooks the largest park in the city, caught fire. The fire cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SLLrli6jPi — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2026

Advertisement

Throwback Friday!

One year ago, first responders in Belgium found themselves being attacked by fireworks and gas-bombs, which appear to be the preferred weapons of those poor, bedraggled, totally-not-invading, Muslim asylum seekers.

ALLEGED BIGOTRY-O-RAMA! I am not a linguist, but these accents below don't sound native to any country in Western Europe.

Emergency vehicles were set on fire, and police officers were attacked with Molotov cocktails in Brussels during New Year’s Eve.



Mass deportation is necessary in Europe. pic.twitter.com/lqBLAox9Eo — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 1, 2025

Birmingham, UK

Cops in various English cities took a few hours off from arresting white Brits over "hurtful tweets" to not arrest roaming gangs of violent diversity.

BREAKING: During last night’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Birmingham, Islamists attacked random civilians and emergency rescue workers using fireworks.



Why is this tolerated?

pic.twitter.com/t0EWiH40gA — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 1, 2026

A 71-year-old man also died after his house caught fire on New Year's Eve around 3:35 pm local time. The police are investigating the cause of the fire, which I suspect will lead to no suspects being arrested.

Florence, Italy

The Florence authorities avoided "firework violence" this year by presciently banning those pesky "whistlin' bungholes, spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, honkey lighters, hoosker doos, hoosker don'ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, and whistlining kitty chasers."

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Those fireworks I just mentioned are a line from the movie Joe Dirt.

Left with no fireworks to shoot at cops, but eager to tear down Western civilization, Islamists turned the Florence New Year's Eve celebrations into WrestleMania and launched folding chairs at peaceful Italian revelers.

The beautiful, ancient city of Florence.



Now looks like this.



2026: The year of mass deportations.

pic.twitter.com/dvw0MdQCfC — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 2, 2026

I never thought globalized tyranny could be funny until a leftist "influencer" calling herself "Kunshikitty" from Germany decided to turn her "woke" knob to 11 and walk around Cologne, Germany, dressed as a cross between Barbie and My Little Pony, to prove that the women of Cologne were safe from Muslims.

Our own Tim O'Brien wrote about this earlier.

FAKT-O-RAMA! Ten years earlier on New Years Eve, 1,200 German women were sexually assualted on New Year's Eve by Muslims, most of them in Cologne.

Sadly, and yet hilariously, Kunshikitty was pelted with rocks by adherents of the religion of "peace."

German streamer @Kunshikitty wanted to prove by her own example that women in Cologne have nothing to fear on New Year's Eve.



Reality struck back: the situation with illegal migrants in Europe is finally spiraling out of control. pic.twitter.com/TgLX5MWs1B — Timmy_Turnes (@Timmy_Turnes) January 1, 2026

Advertisement

Fortunately for civilized people everywhere, not every New Year's Eve terrorist was successful.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

As PJ Media's own Catherine Salgado reported earlier, an ISIS animal tried to pull off some New Year's Eve intifada nonsense in North Carolina but was stopped by the FBO and various other law enforcement teams.

#BREAKING The #FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS. The @USAO_WDNC and FBI Special Agent in Charge will announce details at an 11:30 am news conference in… pic.twitter.com/APsaKTdeuF — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) January 2, 2026

The Muslim tragedy on American soil that one was able to stop was the swearing-in of New York City's new, Islamo-commie mayor, Zohran "Commie" Mamdani. Buckle up, Big Apple, communists have a "funny" way of commandeering elections, and I suspect Mamdani and his crew will become the 21st-century version of Boss Tweed, who got his cronies elected wherever he needed them and plundered New York City's treasury.

FACT-O-RAMA! Boss Tweed was a Democrat.

Oof, what a dismal way for Europe to kick off 2026. Thank God Europeans continue to coddle their invaders, lest someone call them "racist."

Advertisement

Let's open the window, chase out the stench of Islam, and have some fun.

Check out the latest video by our patriotic friends at "Jokes and a Point."

They tell it like it is. That's why the blue-haired gorgons hate them!

The Backbone of the Minny Economy https://t.co/TgoSf1EYFS via @YouTube — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) January 2, 2026

It doesn't have to be this way. We the People can FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

The best way to do that is to keep free speech free by becoming a PJ Media VIP warrior.

You'll get access to a ton of fun stuff, a direct message line to your favorite PJ Media writers, and the satisfaction of knowing you are a patriotic American willing to fight for our country and our civilization, not to mention the future of your kids and grandchildren.

Click HERE and get into the fight now, before the religion of pieces strikes again, and you'll save 60% on the price of a yearly subscription. Not too shabby!