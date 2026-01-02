BREAKING: FBI Stopped ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Attack in North Carolina

This is the globalizing of the intifada. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that it had stopped a terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve inspired by one of the most bloodthirsty Islamic jihad organizations.

The FBI Charlotte field office account announced today the successful termination of the plot that was set to usher in the new year in bloody and horrifying fashion in North Carolina. Notably, the announcement comes just after terror-loving Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City and just after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a Jewish-Christian alliance against global Islamic terrorism.

The official FBI X post said briefly: “#BREAKING The #FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS. The @USAO_WDNC and FBI Special Agent in Charge will announce details at an 11:30 am news conference in Charlotte.”

Fox News has since reported, apparently from the press conference, that the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack would have occurred in a North Carolina grocery store. “An 18-year-old named Christian Sturdivant, from the Charlotte area, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization,” it added.

The New York Post reported that Sturdivant also planned to attack a fast-food restaurant with knives and hammers. The outlet noted that in 2024, there was a New Year’s Eve ISIS-inspired attack in New Orleans.

Netanyahu was right to call on Western Christians to stand against the mutual enemy of Islamic terrorism. “I see the battle against us and the battle against our Judeo-Christian tradition, basically being waged around the globe. And it’s waged primarily by two forces — radical Shiite Islam and radical Sunni Islam,” the prime minister said. “They go to Europe, the United States, Africa and Nigeria. And we are conscious of the fact that Christians are being persecuted — across the Middle East, in Syria, in Lebanon, in Nigeria, in Turkey and beyond.”

Donald Trump is also awake to the increasing importance of standing against global Jihad. “If Iran sho[o]ts and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump wrote about the ongoing uprising in Iran against the Islamic regime there. Reports are that Iranian terrorist government thugs have already fired upon protesters.

The likelihood is that the FBI will need to thwart more terrorist plots across America, and particularly in the cities with Muslim leaders who support violence, like New York. Besides vocally supporting Palestinian terrorists over Israel, New York City Mayor Mamdani just tapped a lawyer (Ramzi Kassem) infamous for defending an al-Qaeda terrorist in court to serve as the top attorney in the Big Apple. It is no coincidence that Mamdani was sworn in on the Quran, which endorses jihad.

While there are many Muslims who are peaceful, Islam itself, in its sacred texts, explicitly teaches Jihad and many other evils antithetical to Western civilization. If we do not want to suffer the fate of Lebanon, Syria, Persia, and other nations destroyed by Islamic dictatorships, we must rally to the existential fight of our times.

