Mamdani Goes to Pro-Hamas Mosque Where Imam Called Oct. 7 ‘Silver Lining’

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani went to visit a mosque in Puerto Rico to celebrate his election victory, and was greeted with rousing cheers. But reports indicate that the imam at the mosque has explicit pro-Hamas and pro-terrorist sympathies, adding yet another jihad-lover to the list of Mamdani‘s favorite Muslim religious leaders.

The radical antisemitic communist who just won the mayoral race for New York City is already enjoying himself at a luxury lefty summit in Puerto Rico, demonstrating typical socialist hypocrisy by reveling in elitist privileges while lecturing about helping the proletariat. Besides plotting how to shut down pro-life pregnancy centers, tax “whiter” neighborhoods more, and seize private property, Mamdani is also fraternizing with his fellow Israel-haters.

Eyal Yakoby, a student and popular social media influencer who has appeared on multiple networks including Fox News, accused the imam at the mosque of referring to Hamas’s Oct. 7 atrocities as a “silver lining”:

BREAKING: Just days after winning the NYC mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani flew to Puerto Rico — and attended a mosque where the Imam called October 7th a “silver lining.”



Utterly disgusting.pic.twitter.com/8NwidN0TvT — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 7, 2025

Oneindia reported the same, drawing from social media:

Just days after his historic win as New York City’s first Muslim mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani flew to Puerto Rico for the annual SOMOS political conference. His visit to a local mosque in San Juan, however, sparked backlash after reports linked the mosque to Hamas sympathisers and an imam who allegedly called the Oct. 7 attacks a “silver lining.”

It is unclear exactly from where the original report of the imam’s attributed quote came. The quote is therefore not officially confirmed, but it would hardly be surprising, given Mamdani’s friendly relationship with another imam who has strong terrorist sympathies.

Last month, Mamdani posted a photo of himself with his arm around Brooklyn’s Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Besides giving testimony as a character witness for Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, the “blind sheikh” who was convicted in 1995 of plotting terrorist attacks in America, Wahhaj has three terrorist children. They were recently convicted for running a training camp for child jihadis in New Mexico.

Mamdani appears smiling, arm-in-arm with unindicted ‘93 WTC bombing co-conspirator and terrorist apologist. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/P9p6OQkCOd pic.twitter.com/BKp7WNyhKJ — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2025

Mamdani also belittled the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which left almost 3,000 people dead across Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington, D.C., by whining that his aunt was a victim of the terror attack because she was afraid to wear a hijab on the New York City subway. It later turned out that he blatantly lied — he did not have any aunt living in New York at that time, and his aunts do not wear hijabs.

There’s no one Democrats love so much as a pro-terrorist liar.

