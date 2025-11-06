Poll: 70% of Palestinians Oppose Disarming Hamas

Almost three-fourths of Palestinians still support Hamas and believe the genocidal terror group should not disarm, and at least 80% support continued terrorism, according to an October poll.

The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) polled residents of Gaza, Judea, and Samaria at the end of October. And the results illustrate just how effective Hamas, the jihad-funding Palestinian Authority (PA), UNRWA, and the other jihadi groups in Gaza have been at brainwashing the majority of the population into believing the murderous doctrines of Islam regardless of any other incentives.

Support for Hamas remains strong - despite the destruction it brought. That’s what happens when hatred, violence and martyrdom are taught as virtues. pic.twitter.com/gnzPg9MtG0 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 6, 2025

The Trump-Qatar plan is much more favorable to Gazans than to Israel, yet only 47% of Palestinians support it. When told about the plan, 50% of Palestinians support it. Half of Palestinians still support the atrocities of Oct. 7, with support for it in Gaza increasing rather than decreasing. Forty percent of Palestinians still believe Hamas could win the conflict, indicating they give no acknowledgment that there is any peace.

Opposition to Hamas disarmament to end the conflict was even stronger (85%) among Palestinians in the “West Bank,” the jihadi propaganda term for Judea and Samaria. This is noteworthy given the Israeli legislature’s insistence on the necessity of Israel controlling those areas, and the Trump administration claiming they shouldn’t. Importantly, Israel wouldn’t be “annexing the West Bank”; it would be reclaiming those parts of Biblical Judea and Samaria that it allowed the PA to take over and that the PA turned into terrorist breeding grounds. Below you can see anti-Jewish and anti-American signs and graffiti from Bethlehem, which is under PA control (the PA persecutes Christians, too):

#NeverAgain Hole in Jerusalem’s walls from 1940s Jordanian bombardment and an anti-Israeli Palestinian Authority sign outside Bethlehem, images from Sept. 2023 — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) Jan 26, 2025

#NeverAgainIsNow Anti-Semitic and anti-American graffiti in Palestinian Authority-controlled Bethlehem — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) Jan 26, 2025

While 55% of Gazans specifically oppose Hamas disarmament, a contrast to the 85% in the “West Bank,” altogether 80% of Palestinians support either Hamas (60%) — an explicit terrorist group — or PA President Mahmoud Abbas (20%), who just made over 150 released mass murderers into millionaires through his pay-for-slay program. Thus, at least 80% of Palestinians support continued terrorism against Israel. The Islamic motto truly is “jihad forever.”

Regionally, Yemen’s Houthis are most popular, then Qatar, Hezbollah, Iran, Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. Internationally, China comes first followed by Russia, Spain, France, UK, and finally the US or President Trump.

In other words, the Palestinians don’t in the least appreciate the billions of dollars in aid and the favorable deal from us.

It is always very dangerous to assume that other cultures and countries have the same basic value system that we have, and many of the mistakes Western leaders have made in the last century stem from this flawed belief. Firstly, we are wrong to suppose there is a great difference between Palestinian “civilians” and the jihadis. Hence the mobs of overjoyed Gazans celebrating Oct. 7 and gloating over Israeli coffins, and the total lack of any Gazan civilians aiding Israeli hostages.

Thousands of Gazans line the streets to CHEER and CELEBRATE as the bodies of 4 murdered Israelis are paraded through the streets.



Among the dead Israelis on parade were the Bibas family; mother Shiri and her two sons Kfir and Ariel.



pic.twitter.com/5gtgxFXgCV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 20, 2025

Secondly, we are wrong to suppose they want peace. For Muslims, war is not only a way of life, but the highest spiritual calling and a shortcut to paradise. That is exactly what the Palestinians believe.

