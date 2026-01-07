Is This the Smoking Gun That Could Land Tim Walz in Prison?

Mere days ago, Gov. Tim Walz dropped his reelection bid amid the ongoing fraud scandal in his state, but his troubles may have only begun. A damning legislative audit released the following day revealed that his Department of Human Services (DHS) fabricated records, backdated documents, and failed to verify recipients of taxpayer-funded grants worth hundreds of millions of dollars. It not only undermines Walz’s rhetoric about fighting fraud but could also prove to be the smoking gun that leads to criminal charges.

Advertisement

Legislative Auditor Judy Randall told lawmakers Monday that her office had uncovered something she had never seen in nearly three decades on the job: proof that state employees systematically created and altered documents to conceal mismanagement. "We have never been able to prove it, to document it, and we did in this case," Randall said during a nearly three-hour hearing. She described her team’s findings as a "systemic effort" to fabricate documentation that did not previously exist.

I’ve been saying for weeks that $9 billion in fraud doesn’t just happen without being noticed. This report appears to prove it.

The audit focused on DHS's Behavioral Health Administration, which manages grants distributed across Minnesota for mental health and substance abuse treatment programs. The audit uncovered “inadequate internal control" at multiple levels.

One case stands out as particularly egregious. Auditors discovered an organization that received $672,647.78 for a single month of work but could not provide "detailed invoices or program participant data" to justify the payment. The total grant agreement for that organization was valued at $1.6 million.

But here’s where things get really shady. The grant manager who approved that payment left DHS just days later and became a paid consultant for the same company.

“Today’s shocking report by the Legislative Auditor shows a culture of pervasive fraud, negligence, and deception. We need answers immediately about the apparent backdating and potential falsification of documents found during the audit,” House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-District 13A) said. “This proves once again that those running our programs expect no repercussions or accountability from Governor Walz or the Democrats in power, even when they fabricate documents and ignore basic procedures. It’s time to clean house and restore honesty and accountability in state agencies.”

Advertisement

Recommended: Jake Tapper Accidentally Exposed Mark Kelly’s ‘Illegal Orders’ Hypocrisy

"The OLA report shows a complete breakdown in how DHS's Behavioral Health Administration manages hundreds of millions in taxpayer-funded grants," State Sen. Mark Koran (R-28th District) said. "BHA failed to verify that grantees were providing the services they were paid for, failed to put basic financial controls in place, and then created documentation after the fact to mislead auditors."

Acting DHS Commissioner Shireen Gandhi told lawmakers that the audit’s findings stunned her and confirmed that the department has launched a full internal investigation. She said any effort to direct staff to falsify documents would be completely unacceptable and could involve serious personnel and legal consequences. In theory, that would include Gov. Tim Walz, too.

This news report has even more:

BOMBSHELL AUDIT: Tim Walz Staff Accused of Backdating Documents as Minnesota Agency Paid Over $670K with No Oversight—Auditors Raise "Serious Concerns" in Unprecedented Lapses



Better lawyer up Timmy pic.twitter.com/cowfaCzxt2 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 7, 2026

The Trump administration has sent hundreds of Homeland Security Investigations agents to investigate the fraud. The question now, of course, is whether anyone will face criminal charges. The fabrication and backdating of government documents to conceal fraud could trigger federal criminal statutes. Based on the report, there’s a significant amount of evidence they can use to pursue charges.

Advertisement

Will Walz be one of them? He has defended his administration's handling of the fraud allegations for months, but the mounting evidence of systemic failures at DHS has made that position untenable. It hardly seems like a coincidence that this report dropped a day after he announced his decision to abandon his reelection bid.

Whether Walz himself could face legal jeopardy remains unclear. The audit does not directly implicate the governor in the document fabrication scheme. But as the state's chief executive, questions about what he knew and when he knew it will only intensify as investigators dig deeper into the scandal.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!