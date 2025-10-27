Mamdani’s Aunt Didn’t Live in NYC Post-911, Didn’t Wear Hijab

Communist, jihad-loving New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani shamefully tried to act as if his aunt being nervous to wear a hijab on the subway made her the real victim of the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks. But a new report states that his Muslim aunt did not live in New York and did not even wear a hijab post-9/11.

Advertisement

Mamdani somehow always manages to reach a new low, including by fraternizing with an imam who was unindicted, but suspected of terrorism and related or tied to numerous convicted terrorists. He followed up that stunt by trivializing the devastating 9/11 attacks, when Islamic jihadis took almost 3000 American lives, with a sob story about his aunt that turns out to be totally impossible. Mamdani can’t even make his insulting lies probable.

Zohran Mamdani’s aunt neither wears a hijab nor lived in NYC before, during, or after 9/11.



In fact, she lived in Tanzania from January 2000 to December 2003. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BTug7BohKT — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 26, 2025

Speaking at the Islamic Cultural Center of The Bronx on Friday, Mamdani tried to turn one of the most infamous and heartbreaking examples of Muslims victimizing Westerners into a situation where Westerners were supposedly victimizing Muslims. “I want to speak to the memory of my aunt,” Mamdani tearfully sniffled, “who stopped taking the subway after Sept. 11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab.”

Advertisement

He bewailed the fake Islamophobia crisis, “The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated as any other New Yorker, and yet for too long we have been told to ask for less than that and to be satisfied with whatever little we receive…I will not change who I am, how I eat, or the faith that I’m proud to call my own.” Truly, Mamdani is proud of his evil, Satanic faith, but that is a problem. And like a good Muslim, he fully believes in lying to his opponents.

Read Also: Mass Shooting at North Carolina Party, Victims Mostly Young People

Some people have asked — what if Mamdani wasn’t referring to the above pictured woman, but another auntie? That would be incredibly unlikely, given that his other aunts do not practice a religion that insists on hijabs.

Evidence indicates Mamdani has three aunts, two of whom are not even Muslim, and that the Muslim aunt was living in Tanzania at the time of the 9/11 attacks. The Commune Mag explained:

After extensive review, it appears Zohran Mamdani has three aunts – two of whom are Hindu (from his mother’s side), making the hijab reference inapplicable, while the only Muslim aunt, according to public records and biographical information, is not known to wear a hijab and has never been a resident of New York City. Further reporting indicates that during the period in question, his aunt was living in Tanzania. Records show she resided there from January 2000 until at least December 2003, meaning she was not in New York City before, during, or after the 9/11 attacks.

Advertisement

Mamdani is a Jew-hater, a terrorist-lover, a Marxist, and a professional liar. He would be as great a catastrophe for New York City as the 9/11 attacks he despicably cheapened with his propaganda.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Democrat lies and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.