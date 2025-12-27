Chinese Communists Buy U.S. Schools, Gen. Flynn Warns This Is War

As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to fund indoctrination initiatives and buy up schools in the United States, a former general and a Chinese dissident are warning that this is war, a war between patriots and our worst enemies for the minds and hearts of the young generation in America.

Advertisement

Communist China is one of the top three foreign countries funding American universities (number one is Qatar). But in fact, CCP influence extent much farther than that, to countless grade schools and high schools across the United States. This is why almost two-thirds of Americans under 30 have a favorable view of socialism, and a third have a favorable view of communism. For too long, we have allowed our most despotic and dangerous enemies to poison our children’s minds.

One of those sounding the alarm is Gen. Mike Flynn, who is calling attention to an exposé on Fox News about Chinese-owned groups buying hundreds of American schools. “The CCP is destroying America from within—when will it end!?” Flynn asked on X, tagging President Donald Trump and members of his administration. “They don’t need to invade America. They’re already inside.”

Fox News reported that Chinese-owned Spring Education Group alone has bought 240 American schools, covering 19 states. And the CEO of the investment firm funding that group is a dedicated CCP nationalist.

Chinese dissident and Virginia parent Xi Van Fleet warned Fox that the CCP sees America as its “arch-enemy,” and has “never stopped working to weaken and undermine [the] United States in order to replace [it], to become a world superpower.” The CCP sees its regime as the “Middle Kingdom,” which in its understanding means the center of the world, rightfully the ruler of the globe.

Advertisement

Related: Tracking China in the Americas: Indoctrinating an Entire Generation

Chinese Investment Firms are buying hundreds of American schools



“Chinese owned groups have been buying up schools across the United States, including Spring Education Group with ownership of 240 schools across 19 states. @Jay83214566 @DrewPavlou @TheresaAFallon @RealTonySLee pic.twitter.com/pyhKFdqpQ1 — Michael Turner (@Michael71T) December 24, 2025

Gen. Flynn commented, “For decades, the Chinese Communist Party has been executing a quiet, deliberate campaign of unrestricted warfare against the United States, not with bombs or bullets, but with land, money, and influence.”

Read Also: UK Prof Accused of ‘Terrorism,’ ‘Hate Crime’ for Trump Footage in Class

Flynn concluded:

Control the land and you pressure food supply and territorial security. Control the companies and you gain leverage over the economy. Control education and you shape the next generation of American leaders. Now it reaches directly into the minds of our children. This is a long-term strategy to weaken our nation from within while we argue and look away. The response must be clear, uncompromising, and it must happen NOW.

Advertisement

It is important to understand that in China, there is not really such a thing as private enterprise. All companies are answerable to the CCP, and major companies must by law share information with and promote the values of the CCP. Some companies even have CCP cells embedded in their apparatus (this is why TikTok, still partially owned by China, is such a problem). So when a Chinese entity buys an American school, whether it is “directly” linked to the CCP or not, that is still a threat.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international events and key news this holiday season with our special Christmas sale. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.