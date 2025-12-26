UK Prof Accused of ‘Terrorism,’ ‘Hate Crime’ for Trump Footage in Class

Much of the young generation across the West has become unserious and incapable of facing reality, while older generations encourage and affirm the inanity. For example, a British professor was forced out of his job and compared to terrorists for showing his students videos of the U.S. president.

Oxfordshire’s Henley College forced out a teacher who showed clips of Donald Trump’s inauguration to his A-level students, per GB News. Accused of “emotional harm” and a possible “hate crime” by deranged child protection officials, the former teacher was reported to the UK Government's Prevent counter-terrorism program.

It is unclear how many students were supposedly traumatized, as the original complaint was apparently from one person. But the griping eventually got out of control, to the point of costing the teacher his job.

First of all, Donald Trump is the most powerful world leader, so of course, in a politics course (which this was), it would make sense to watch videos of him. Secondly, even if we were to accept the preposterous premise that Trump is an evil dictator, just for the sake of argument, isn’t seeing photos and videos of dictators educational? Have these young people never watched a speech by Hitler or seen a photo of Stalin? Have they never been made to deal with photographic evidence of such atrocities as the Nazi death camps, Mao’s Great Famine, Pol Pot’s killing fields, or Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre?

How did we get to the point where UK college students, whose grandfathers won WWII, are distraught by merely listening to a leader with whom they disagree? The current prime minister of Britain is a globalist tyrant, but I’m not going to collapse in tears because I listened to a clip of him lying.

GB News reported:

The lecturer, who is in his 50s, was effectively compelled to leave his £44,000-a-year position at Henley College following the referral, ultimately accepting a £2,000 settlement… Among the footage shown was Mr Trump's inauguration and five campaign-related videos. One clip was a music video called Daddy's Home featuring comedian Roseanne Barr and Canadian performer Tom MacDonald… The lecturer maintains he presented balanced content, including Kamala Harris videos, as part of lessons on politics and propaganda following the President's election victory.

“They likened me to a terrorist. It was completely jarring. It's dystopian, like something from a George Orwell novel,” the sixth-form college teacher described his experience. He was “completely insulted at the suggestion I was a danger to children” and ended up going to counseling after losing his three-decade career.

“We were discussing the US election, Trump had just won and I showed a couple of videos from the Trump campaign. Next thing, I was accused of bias,” the professor explained. “One of the students said they were emotionally disturbed and claimed to have had nightmares.”

The teacher, a Catholic with right-leaning views, had previously been lauded for his business classes. More recently, he started teaching politics, and unfortunately, across the West, politics is increasingly divisive.

Documents reviewed by The UK Telegraph show accusations that the teacher’s “behaviour could cause harm to a child” and “could be perceived as radical.”

It is no wonder a British WWII veteran recently wept on TV and said his country now is not the country for which he fought and for which so many died.

