BREAKING: Trump Strikes ISIS in Nigeria, Shielding Persecuted Christians

Christmas Day did not slow U.S. government anti-terror activities, including a strike on the Islamic State in jihad-plagued Nigeria on behalf of persecuted Christians.

The genocide against Christians in Nigeria has taken more than 60,000 lives in over a decade of increasingly extreme violence. Tens of thousands have been kidnapped and millions displaced. While the Biden administration removed Nigeria from the list of countries of particular concern for religious freedom, the Trump administration is taking an aggressive and proactive stance in favor of the Christians.

Donald Trump made his explosive announcement Christmas night on Truth Social. “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump began.

He added, “I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.” After years of horrendous slaughter in the African nation, Nigeria has been finally receiving more attention while the Trump administration slams the government and terrorist groups there for the violence.

The president proudly boasted, “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

This holiday season, Christians in many countries including Syria, Iraq, Sudan, DRC, Iran, China, Vietnam, and North Korea are in constant fear for their lives. But Nigeria is far and away the deadliest country for Christians anywhere in the world.

God bless all Nigerian Christians and our brave troops who are fighting terrorists in their defense.

