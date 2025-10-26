Mass Shooting at North Carolina Party, Victims Mostly Young People

A mass shooting this weekend at a Maxton, North Carolina, party has left two victims dead and 11 more injured.

Deputies stated that the shooting occurred a little outside of Maxton, sometime in the early hours of Saturday, based on a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told the press that they believe the shooting is an isolated incident, but did not release the names of any potential shooting suspects. The sheriff‘s comments indicated that the shooting might have been a result of severe intoxication at the house party. One of those killed was only 16 years old.

Deputies originally responded to a loud music violation, but while they were on their way Robeson County Communications (E911) received multiple calls indicating a mass shooting occurred at the location of the party. After reaching the shooting location, deputies found Jessie Locklear Jr., 49 years old, and Nehemiah Locklear, 16 years old, from Lumberton, already dead.

The victims who were not immediately killed subsequently arrived at two hospitals, Scotland Health Care in Laurinburg and UNC Health Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton. One of these victims was later brought to a different medical facility because he had suffered critical injuries. Some of the victims have already been released from the hospital, while others are hospitalized, but expected to recover.

The surviving victims, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, are:

• Juvenile, 17, of Maxton, NC • Nicole Harris, 18, of Raeford, NC • Anthony Harris, 18, of Maxton, NC • Jerami Locklear, 18, of Laurel Hill, NC • Trevor Jacobs, 18, of Pembroke, NC • Tylon Locklear, 20, of Pembroke, NC • Kiona Oxendine, 22, of Lumberton, NC • Erin Hatcher, 23, of Pembroke, NC • Gabriel Bullard, 27, of Lumberton, NC • Lacy Chavis, 29, of Shannon, NC • Delilah Locklear, 43, of Lumberton, NC

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins slammed the shooting as “yet another senseless act of gun violence that has taken the lives of two individuals and left many others seriously injured.”

He added, “What makes this even more disturbing is the involvement of teenagers, alcohol, and guns at a large house party. Dozens of videos posted from the party on multiple platforms, simply show that Alcohol and Guns don’t mix, regardless of age. As seen here, the consequences are once again tragic.”

The sheriff promised to pursue the investigation: “Those responsible for this reckless and heartless act must be held accountable. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragic event.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is leading the investigation. Assisting agencies include the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, Robeson County Emergency Management, Fairmont Police Department, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

This is one in a long series of mass shootings across the country in recent months. Republicans are pointing to pro-crime policies and violent rhetoric from the left, while Democrats falsely blame gun rights.

