Democrat Consultant Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About ‘Cheating’ and Elections

For years, Democrats have gerrymandered themselves supermajorities in various blue states, and then cried like babies the second that Republicans fought back. Somehow, it’s always “cheating” when Republicans do it, but it’s fair game when Democrats do it.

That was the message from left-wing political consultant Tezlyn Figaro on CNN’s NewsNight on Friday, and she wasn’t even being subtle about it. According to Figaro, cheating only exists as a political concept when Republicans do it. When Democrats engage in the same behavior, it magically transforms into something noble, defensive, and totally justified.

Figaro opened with a sweeping declaration that left no room for nuance or evidence. “And one would argue that if Republicans can’t win in Texas, they cheat,” she said. “If Republicans can’t win, they cheat. They cheat. They cheat by changing the maps.”

From her perspective, Republicans lose elections. Republicans respond by cheating. Case closed. That’s when Scott Jennings jumped in.

“So, you’re saying it was illegal in what they did?” he asked.

“Well, one would argue that,” Figaro insisted. “That’s why they put the whole lawsuit piece up.”

Jennings kept going because that is what happens when someone uses the word “cheating” in a legal context. He asked whether the same logic applied elsewhere. “Is it illegal in Illinois?”

“It could be too,” Figaro replied.

“Is it illegal in Democrat states?” Jennings asked.

“It could be, yes. It could be.”

“So, you’re saying the entire political system is just cheating?”

Here’s where Figaro showed what she really meant. “No, that’s not what I said. I said if Republicans can’t win, they cheat. Not the entire political system, just Republicans. But it’s okay.”

There it was. Just Republicans cheat. And not just by redistricting… but by appointing judges too. Figaro spiraled into a Kamala Harris-esque word salad about courts, lawsuits, and Donald Trump secretly running the judiciary. “Will it survive court challenge because it was Trump’s folks in the court. He runs the court system as well. That’s also called cheating.”

In other words, Republicans cheat by redistricting. Republicans cheat by appointing judges. Republicans cheat by winning court cases. Democrats file lawsuits forever because, you know… Virtue! Democracy!

Even CNN host Abby Phillip gently pointed out the obvious: “I mean Democrats are also doing now the same thing Republicans are doing with these —”

“What Newsom did, yes,” Figaro jumped in.

Jennings went for the kill shot: “Was it cheating in California?”

“It’s fire for fire,” Figaro said.

Jennings, refusing to let her dodge, asked again: “Is it cheating?”

“It’s responding,” she replied.

“You said he’s cheating.”

“You could call it cheating if that’s what you want to call it.”

Jennings finally translated her argument into plain English: “So, it’s cheating for Republicans and it’s okay for Democrat.”

Figaro protested, then immediately proved his point: “I said that if Republicans can’t win, they cheat. And so what Newsom did is, he countered that. He countered it, whatever you want to call it. He countered cheating.”

That is the left’s worldview in a nutshell. Republican actions equal cheating by definition. Democrat actions equal counter-cheating. The rules stay the same. The judgment changes based on party.

Jennings summed it up with visible exasperation: “You’re talking in circles again. Are you dizzy?”

This is no different than Democrats abusing the filibuster when they were in the minority, calling it a critical tool to protect the minority party. Then, when Republicans responded in kind, Democrats nuked the filibuster. Time and again, Democrats make it clear that they judge the morality and legality of the system based on whether it benefits them at a particular moment. Power matters more than consistency. For Democrats, the moral compass only points in their direction.

