Illegal Aliens Busted for $14 Million Gift Card Fraud

Another day, another exposé of illegal alien crime. It turns out the three men who committed $14 million gift card fraud in Texas were illegal aliens.

Kristians Petrovskis, Romunds Cubrevics, and Nurmunds Ulevicus from Latvia are accused of the fraud, per a news release last week from the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (TFCIC). But KCWX2 shed more light on the crime by stating that all three men entered America illegally and for the express purpose of committing criminal activities.

Petrovskis, Cubrevics, and Ulevicus are accused of gift card cloning, according to TFCIC, and at the time of their arrest had over 400 gift cards in their possession. Authorities say the illegals were stealing multiple cards a day from multiple stores, and have been doing so for most of this year. This was an organized and highly successful racket.

The Biden administration made it extremely easy for foreigners with ill intention to enter the United States. In fact, Democrats practically invited criminals to come to our country, and they are still trying to protect those criminals from being arrested by federal immigration officers. The Biden-Harris administration allowed at least 18,000 known or suspected terrorists into the United States, on top of many more murderers, rapists, thieves, drug traffickers, and other criminals.

TFCIC explained how Petrovskis, Cubrevics, Ulevicus, and others can commit gift card fraud:

Gift card cloning involves the theft of un-activated gift cards from retail store kiosks, then opening the gift card packaging, copying the electronic number off the gift card, then re-sealing the gift card packaging and returning the gift card to the kiosk at the store where the card was stolen. When a consumer purchases the card and loads funds onto the compromised gift card, the criminal then checks the card’s balance and drains the card of funds before the consumer can use it. Consumers are encouraged to closely examine gift card packaging before purchasing gift cards, looking for any excess glue or damage to the packaging that could indicate someone has tampered with the card.

A new law recently went into effect in the Lone Star State specifically aimed at such fraud: Texas Penal Code 32.56. It appears gift card fraud is therefore a major issue in the state, and who knows how many other states, too.

The three illegal aliens were charged with Fraudulent Possession of Gift Cards, which is a first-degree felony. TFCIC added the following information:

Two of the men are being held in the Dallas County Jail and one remains in jail in Garland. The three men told investigators that they usually steal gift cards from 10 stores a day, seven days a week and have done so since May 2025. They are linked to recent offenses in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Central Texas and Gulf Coast areas.

And again, they came to America from Latvia specifically to commit crimes. Exactly the sort of people whom Democrats want to reward.

