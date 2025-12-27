Biden Administration Helped Illegals Take Americans’ Housing, HUD Secretary Turner Says

Americans’ housing was deliberately being reserved for or granted to illegal aliens, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner is again emphasizing.

Turner’s message is simple: fewer illegal aliens, more available housing. When foreigners are not taking up homeless facilities, receiving loans that ought to be reserved to citizens, and renting at taxpayer expense, housing opens up and at cheaper prices.

📉 Lower housing prices

📉 Less strain on housing supply https://t.co/yRJU0OJRKQ — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) December 22, 2025

“Illegal aliens have no right to access HUD-funded housing,” Turner stated this week. “We have taken numerous cross-governmental actions to curb illegal aliens robbing housing resources from the American people.”

The Biden administration allowed in around eight million aliens, on top of the tens of millions of illegals who were already here. Vice President JD Vance, like Turner, has blamed illegal immigration for greatly exacerbating a poor housing market. “A lot of young people are saying housing is too expensive. Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants who are taking houses that ought, by right, go to American citizens,” Vance said earlier this year.

I experienced the problem Turner and Vance described. In 2022, during the Biden era, my rent in Manassas, Virginia, at a complex where the government was housing many illegal aliens, went up by more than $500 monthly in one blow. We Americans couldn’t afford to live there, but the three-generation Afghani families who didn’t speak English could, with taxpayer money.

When illegals move in, often owners charge the government higher prices even as the neighborhood becomes less safe. Turner is absolutely right to highlight the influence Democrats’ open borders policies had on the U.S. housing crisis.

Speaking of which, one of Turner’s accusations which he is driving home (pun intended) now is that the preferential treatment for illegals hit homeless Americans the hardest. “The American people elected President Trump to save our nation, and I joined his Administration to help him make meaningful change,” Turner declared on Christmas Eve. “The Biden Administration’s ‘Housing First’ policies failed the most vulnerable Americans who are dying in our streets and shelters.”

But that is changing, Turner promised. “President Trump’s Administration is charting a new course that will provide meaningful and lasting change. We will not be deterred in making this right,” he wrote.

Democrat machinations in favor of illegals do not deter the HUD secretary, either. “Lawsuits brought by activist Attorneys General have temporarily paused HUD’s efforts to implement transformational reforms to the broken homelessness assistance program that has failed our most vulnerable citizens for far too long,” he said. “I unequivocally stand by these critical improvements to the Continuum of Care program that will change lives for the better. HUD will continue to vigorously defend these program changes in court.”

Fewer illegal aliens and fewer freebies for law-breaking foreigners will greatly assist in solving the housing crisis.

