Laken Riley Act Arrests Reach 17,500

This is exactly what Americans wanted for Christmas. Arrests of criminal illegal aliens under the Laken Riley Act, named for the victim of an illegal alien murderer, reached more than 17,000 as of Christmas.

Despite a more than 1,150% increase in assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), our brave federal immigration officers continue to do their duty with zeal and efficiency. That includes 17,500 criminal illegal aliens detained and charged under the piece of legislation named for the beautiful Georgia nursing student whose death can be laid at the door of horrendous Democrat immigration policies.

“In honor of Laken Riley, ICE launched Operation Angel’s Honor – in the last 2 weeks alone arresting more than 1,000 criminal illegal aliens under the authority of the Laken Riley Act,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated proudly in a Christmas Eve press release.

She added, “President Trump has empowered us to arrest and remove the millions of violent criminal illegal aliens unleashed on the United States by the previous administration. Now, these criminals will face justice and be removed from our country. We can never bring Laken back, but we can do everything in our power to bring these heinous criminals to justice. I am so proud of what our brave men and women of ICE have done to remove these criminals from America’s streets.”

The Biden administration not only welcomed Tren de Aragua gang member Jose Ibarra into the USA, it ansi gave Ibarra afree flight to Georgia, where the terrorist illegal alien raped and murdered 22-year-old student Laken Riley. Ibarra had previously been arrested in New York but was released again prior to Riley’s murder. To prevent such horrific tragedies from occurring again, Republicans passed new legislation.

Illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, assault of law enforcement, or any crime that causes grave bodily injury or death can be arrested and charged under the Laken Riley Act. Of course, all illegal aliens can be deported simply for being in the U.S. in violation of our laws, but the newer legislation reinforces and clarifies penalties for foreign criminals, particularly in sanctuary jurisdictions.

Among those arrested under the Laken Riley Act, according to the Department of Homeland Security, are Mexican burglar and kidnapper Omar Barojas-Arenas, Cuban drug seller Avelino Lage-Caro, Cuban murderer Yorisane Lazo, and Mexican rapist Antonio Quintana-Rodriguez.

Other criminals include:

Sergio Luis Hernandez Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of 17 COUNTS of larceny, two counts of burglary, two counts of selling cocaine, and resisting an officer, vehicle theft, fraud, and robbery… Yaser Garcia Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit the offense of manufacturing and distributing heroin, trespassing, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He was also charged with domestic violence, assault, and obstructing police… Santos Chim-Diego, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of resisting an officer, aggravated assault on an officer, and driving under the influence of liquor. He was also charged with cruelty toward a child, assault, domestic violence, and battery…Hamid Abdulimam Al Nassar, a criminal illegal alien from Iraq, convicted of procuring for a prostitute who is a minor, possession of narcotics equipment, larceny, and drug possession. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, embezzlement, and fraud.

God bless immigration officers for getting these criminals off our streets.

