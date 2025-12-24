ICE Operation Named for Laken Riley Claps 1,000 Criminals in Handcuffs

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation named for the Georgia student cruelly murdered by an illegal alien resulted in hundreds of arrests.

President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law this year, requiring arrests of illegals who commit violent crimes such as burglary, assault of law enforcement, or homicide (it’s sad how we needed a new law to enforce that). “In honor of Laken Riley, ICE launched Operation Angel’s Honor — in the last two weeks alone arresting more than 1,000 criminal illegal aliens under the authority of the Laken Riley Act,” stated Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a press release.

The Biden administration not only welcomed Tren de Aragua gang member Jose Ibarra into the USA, it gave Ibarra a free flight to Georgia, where the terrorist illegal alien raped and murdered 22-year-old student Laken Riley. To prevent such horrific tragedies from occurring again, Republicans passed new legislation.

Noem celebrated the success of the operation named for Laken. “President Trump has empowered us to arrest and remove the millions of violent criminal illegal aliens unleashed on the United States by the previous administration. Now, these criminals will face justice and be removed from our country,” she promised. “We can never bring Laken back, but we can do everything in our power to bring these heinous criminals to justice. I am so proud of what our brave men and women of ICE have done to remove these criminals from America’s streets.”

This news came just before woke, anti-law, pro-crime Judge James Boasberg demanded the Trump administration bring back 130+ deported Tren de Aragua terrorists. As noted above, Laken’s bestial killer was TdA. Boasberg and his fellow leftists are more worried about the most despicable criminals than they are about innocent victims of those criminals.

In fact, ICE specifically condemned the sanctuary cities, districts, and states that continue to refuse to honor ICE detainer requests for illegal alien criminals, such as the killer of an 11-year-old in California, the killer of a New York cab driver, and the illegal truck driver who caused a deadly crash in Washington. In fact, the latter — Kamalpreet Singh — was just released on bail. And a serial criminal illegal alien in Fairfax County, Va., was released by local authorities hours before he murdered a man in Reston this month.

But even in sanctuary districts, ICE continues to battle violence and abuse to arrest criminals. ICE Director Todd Lyons observed, “This operation, while a massive success, also serves as a solemn reminder of the profound impact that immigrant violence and crime can have on victims and their loved ones. ICE’s mission is to ensure that no more Americans will fall victim to illegal alien crime.”

Below are just a few of the criminals arrested during Operation Angel’s Honor:

Alejandro Ojose-Asto, a 37-year-old criminal illegal alien from Peru, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2025. His criminal history includes an arrest for rape, assault: with intent to cause physical injury, unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing/circulation… Jose Jiminez-Munoz, a 33-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2025. His criminal history includes an arrest for armed with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, interference with emergency communications, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon-minor present and assault on a female…Alexander Orbes-Armendariz, a 27-year-old criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2025. His criminal history includes an arrest for strangulation, domestic assault, reckless endangerment, assault with weapon and resisting arrest… Jose Solorzano-Chavez, a 24-year-old criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2025. His criminal history includes an arrest for attempted felony murder…Braulio Rosas-Ayala, a 44-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2025. His criminal history includes an arrest for rape and sodomy… Evelyn Martinez-Rodriguez, a 36-year-old criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2025. Her criminal history includes arrests for assault-torture/willful abuse of a child, domestic violence assault, assault and public order crimes.

In memory of Laken Riley, all these scumbags are being removed from America’s streets.

