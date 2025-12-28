Did the U.S. Military Just Strike Venezuelan Land?

After nearly four months of striking narco-boats in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, President Donald Trump has promised land strikes on multiple occasions. The seas are under control, he says, and the land will be much easier.

As I've written many times, a lot of folks have taken this to mean he's threatening a boots-on-the-ground war in Venezuela. Even though Trump says he won't rule such a thing out, if you listen carefully to what the president and Marco Rubio say about it, this is not what he's is talking about.

He's talking about going after the routes, facilities, and resources the narcos use in Central and South America to keep their drug trafficking gigs alive. And many of our allies in the region, like Ecuador, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Paraguay, have been working with us to try to put an end to the hold drug traffickers have on our hemisphere.

That said, I have no doubt that this includes putting some extra pressure on Nicolás Maduro. And it's entirely possible we just did that, assuming what the president said is true.

On Friday, Trump appeared on WABC's The Cats & Cosby Show with host John Catsimatidis and casually threw this little tidbit out there:

Every time, I knock out a boat, we save 25,000 American lives. It's very simple. And what's happening is they're having a hard time employment-wise...they can't get anybody. Oh, and we just knocked out, I don't know if you read or you saw, they have a big plant or a big facility where they send — where the ships come from. Two nights ago, we knocked that out, so we him them very hard. But drugs are down 97%. Can you believe it?

Here's the audio:

🚨 Trump claims US carried out secret strike on land target in Venezuela



"And we just talked out, I don't know if you read or you saw, they [Venezuela] have a big plant or a big facility where the ships come from. Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard." pic.twitter.com/jui7b66U3G — Conflict Radar (@Conflict_Radar) December 28, 2025

Well, first of all, no, we haven't read or seen it because, seemingly, no one knew about it. There are no media reports. Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has confirmed it. Doesn't mean it didn't happen — every single military operation doesn't come with notes for the press. Just keep that in mind.

There's also the fact that Maduro hasn't, so far, said anything about it. He likes to call the narco-boats "poor fishermen killed by the imperialists," so I have no doubt that if we blew up some sort of drug-related facility on Venezuelan land, he'd be all over state media talking about how we bombed some kind food factory and now the Venezuelan people can't eat. Joke's on him — the Venezuelan people can't eat because he bombed their economy years ago.

So, that's really all the information we have: a vague statement from the president.

In the meantime, there's a lot of speculation on X about what exactly this plant or facility is and where it's located. And this is pure speculation, so please take it with a grain of salt, but I'm going to share it anyway. One idea is that it might have been the Primazol company site in the state of Zulia near Maracaibo. There was reportedly some sort of explosion and fire in that area early in the morning on Christmas Eve. Both a statement put out by the company and satellite imagery appear to show proof of that.

Is this the site of the attack in Venezuela of the "Chemical Plant" . Speculation is that this was the attack by Trump Adminstration on the #drug_lab in Venezuela. #Primazol is the name of the company. San Francisco, #Maracaibo, #San Francisco, #Zulia, #VENEZUELA pic.twitter.com/VaXq2zeRJP — Aviation and Naval Assets (@AirAssets) December 28, 2025

This is said to be a video of the aftermath. I'm also seeing Venezuelan people on X reporting that they heard the explosion.

#24Dic📹#Sucesos Una nueva gran explosión se reportó desde la Zona Industrial del municipio San Francisco, estado Zulia, la madrugada de este 24 de diciembre.



Vía: @Jhormancruz1#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/KM74H69lRH — El Martillo Venezuela (@ElMartilloVen) December 24, 2025

Again, I'm not saying this is the work of the U.S. military. Based on everything I've read, Primazol is a legitimate chemical company, and the timing may very well be a coincidence. The cause of the explosion is currently "under investigation."

I'm sure we'll find out more in the days to come, and I'll keep you updated as best I can.

