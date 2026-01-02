Netanyahu Pledges Support for Persecuted Christians Worldwide

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Israel will proactively assist and defend persecuted Christians, seeking a Jewish-Christian front against Islamic terrorism.

Global coalitions like the United Nations and the League of Nations usually cause more problems than they solve. But if Netanyahu means, rather, a union bound not by bureaucracy or bribes but by religious beliefs in the same God, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob as of the Apostles, this could be a powerful alliance against the fanatical and demonic cult of Islam — if Christian nations reject antisemitism and embrace the opportunity.

Part of the problem with the modern West is that we don’t really have religious or moral beliefs so strong that we are willing to fight for them and against those with totally opposite moral beliefs. The West is starting to wake up to the true threat of Islamic jihad, but will it also discover the threat of antisemitism?

The Nigerian Guardian reported the comments Netanyahu delivered in a Wednesday speech to Christian Zionists, describing a “new front,” which he hopes to open, of Judeo-Christian resistance to Islam’s spread. “I see the battle against us and the battle against our Judeo-Christian tradition basically being waged around the globe,” he stated.

“And it’s waged primarily by two forces — radical Shiite Islam and radical Sunni Islam,” the prime minister continued. “That means the axis that is led by Iran, much battered, admittedly, but still there, and the Sunni axis led by the Muslim Brotherhood, which permeates everything.”

Netanyahu has expressed support for the Iranians currently rising up against the tyrannical Islamic dictatorship there, calling for the return of their shah and the overthrow of the biggest terror-sponsoring regime in the world. Iran backs multiple terrorist groups that attack Israel, including Hamas, but it also sees America as “the Great Satan,” so Netanyahu has been working to rally Donald Trump behind him as Israel and Iran face off yet again. As Iran’s Ayatollah Khamanei put it in 2023, “Death to America” is a “policy.” My colleague Robert Spencer wrote that the Iranian regime has been at war with America since 1979.

In light of the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia, the violence at European Christmas markets, the murder of a National Guardsman in Washington, D.C., and the deadly ISIS ambush on our American troops in Syria, how painfully we see the truth of Netanyahu’s warning about Muslim terrorists: “They go to Europe, the United States, Africa and Nigeria. And we are conscious of the fact that Christians are being persecuted — across the Middle East, in Syria, in Lebanon, in Nigeria, in Turkey and beyond.”

Israel has been the only government to take decisive action to assist Syrian Christians and other religious minorities being slaughtered in Syria, and Netanyahu wants to help other Christians, too. “Just as you are helping us, we want to help back, and we’re capable of doing this. In Africa, with intel, in the Middle East, with a lot of means that I won’t itemize,” he announced. “This is what our agenda is; it’s a main part of our agenda.”

While it is true that Jews are singled out in Islamic sacred texts for particular injunctions toward mass murder, it is also true that Islamic texts more generally endorse Jihad against non-Muslims, including Christians. This is truly the existential threat of our age, the fight between Islam on one side and Judaism and Christianity on the other. Which side is America on?

