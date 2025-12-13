ISIS Kills Two U.S. Soldiers in Syria

Catherine Salgado | 12:41 PM on December 13, 2025
U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock via AP

Two United States Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter have been killed in Syria in an Islamic terrorist ambush, while several more were wounded.

Sean Parnell, who serves as assistant to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, posted on X Saturday, “Today in Palmyra, Syria, two United States Army soldiers and one civilian U.S. interpreter were killed, and three were wounded. The attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of on-going counter-ISIS / counter-terrorism operations in the region.” A subsequent government post has confirmed that ISIS performed the ambush. The terrorist responsible for the ambush has already been killed.

Advertisement

Parnell added, “The soldiers’ names, as well as identifying information about their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin notification. This attack is currently under active investigation.” What a heartbreaking Christmas the families of those brave soldiers will have. We pray for their families during this unimaginably difficult time.

Hegseth followed up on that post by confirming: “The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces. Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”

Hegseth did not say who was responsible for the killing in Syria, which has been full of warring jihadi factions for years, but U.S. Central Command confirmed it was ISIS. 

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Why Should Israel Pay for Gaza Cleanup? What About Hamas and Palestinian Authority Millionaires?

The current regime in charge of Syria is terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has been imposing harsh sharia on conquered territory, and massacring civilians for many years. HTS leader al-Golani, who changed his name to al-Sharaa when he took over running and ruining Syria, had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head until very recently. 

Al-Sharaa got his start with al-Qaeda, and broke into his bloody business by fighting American soldiers. He was even in American custody for some time. He is guilty of many atrocities, and his forces have for much of this year been assisting other jihadis in committing genocide against Syrian Christians and Druze. Al-Sharaa has occasionally made promises of reform and tolerance without changing HTS’s actions. HTS and ISIS are historically rival terror groups. 

Advertisement

Why are our soldiers still in Syria? What is the good so great we have accomplished there that we should continue to risk the lives of our brave troops?

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and Islamic terror. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ISLAMIC TERRORISM MILITARY SYRIA TERRORISM

Recommended

Tim Walz Is So Toast Over Minnesota’s Medicaid Fraud Scandal Matt Margolis
Protecting MAGA From the Bad Faith Shock Jocks, Influencers, and Shtick-Heads Scott Pinsker
Democrats Panic as Crockett Torpedoes Dreams of Flipping Texas Matt Margolis
The New Monroe Doctrine: A Week Hollywood Couldn't Come Up With If It Tried Sarah Anderson
The New Security Profile: Trump Has Maduro Over A Barrel Eric Florack
Why Tigers Do It and Why Rodney Dangerfield Had a Point David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Democrats Are Really Bad at Trying to Make Epstein a Trump Scandal
Chanukah: Light Can Overcome the Darkness
Well, It Looks As If Trump Is Hitler Again
Advertisement