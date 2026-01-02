Elon Musk's Dire Warning for the U.S. in 2026 — and What He Plans to Do About It

"America is toast if the radical left wins. They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore."

That's what Elon Musk posted on X on Thursday. (He's probably not wrong.)

He added the caption to another social media post that suggested "Elon Musk is reportedly going all-in funding Republicans to help President Trump take back full control in the November midterms."

Despite his previous rifts with Donald Trump and other Republicans and talk of starting his own third party earlier this year, it appears as if Musk really is all-in on ensuring the "radical left" is kept at bay in the United States and letting bygones be bygones for the good of the country.

According to Axios, Musk has been quietly funding several GOP candidates for 2026 House and Senate races, "cutting big checks" with plans to do more throughout the year to ensure the party maintains its majority.

While it's not yet clear exactly how much he has spent and won't be until campaign finance reports are released, we already know that the world's richest man isn't afraid to dig deep when it comes to keeping the United States on track. He spent $290 million on the 2024 election cycle, making him the top political donor of that year by nearly $100 million, according to the New York Post.

Axios also indicates that Vice President JD Vance, who is close with Musk, could be one of the people to thank for this. The billionaire reportedly had dinner with Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich in November, just before making his latest round of political campaign contributions. Jared Birchall, the man who handles Musk's political donations, was also in attendance.

Fox Business reports that a "Team Trump" source was delighted by the news, claiming, "Elon was a very significant part of the campaign last cycle and it wasn’t just the money. It was the impact that he brought, the energy that he brought to the campaign."

The financial boost — and the sign of unity — could be exactly what the GOP needs right now.

We all know what happened earlier this year. Musk was running the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cost-cutting efforts when he and the president had a falling out. The bromance ended. Some nasty things were said on both sides. But it appears as if the hostility has cooled.

The two powerful men were seen chatting at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in September, and Musk attended a White House dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November.

The president has also stated in recent months that he appreciates all the help Musk gave him on the election trail and that they still talk and "get along well." I think some other people who are making headlines on our side of the political aisle could learn a thing or two from Trump and Musk, the grown-ups in the room, especially if they're serious about Republicans winning in 2026.

