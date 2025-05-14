Can Trump Trust Syrian President's Claim of Being Reformed?

After meeting with the new president of Syria, a Hamas-empathizing jihadi who broke into his murderous business by fighting American soldiers, Donald Trump has decided to lift sanctions on Syria. It is to be hoped that part of the deal was insistence on the jihadi “president” ending his genocidal massacres of Christians in his country.

During his trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump is looking to make friendlier deals with traditionally hostile Muslim nations. Hopefully, he will be closely monitoring mass-murdering jihadi president Ahmad al-Sharaa (formerly known as al-Golani, referring to Israel’s Golan Heights, which he wanted conquered by Palestinians). If al-Sharaa does not reform but continues to practice the same atrocities he always has, and if he ignores the economic incentive that Trump is giving him, the sanctions need to be reinstated.

Until very recently, al-Qaeda protégé al-Sharaa, who has been imposing harsh sharia on the areas he has conquered for at least a decade, had a U.S. bounty of $10 million on his head, as leader of the now-triumphant terrorist group HTS. Al-Golani/al-Sharaa once fought American soldiers and was imprisoned by American forces. What a long way he has come, to now be brokering a deal with the American president.

The question is whether al-Sharaa really intends to reform. Trump obviously thinks he is, or he wouldn’t have lifted the sanctions. During the early days of the regime change in Syria, al-Sharaa’s supporters’ massacres of the much-beleaguered Christian population in Syria were so horrific as to approach the level of a genocide. And despite the new Syrian president including a Christian in his cabinet, it is unclear if the killings have stopped.

Advocacy group Iraqi Christian Foundation posted as recently as May 7:

Syrian Christians are in great peril under the new jihadist government in Syria connected to ISIS & similar violent terrorists. Syrian Christians are dealing with executions, rape/kidnappings of young women and children, beatings, land/property theft, harassment at churches. This video is of Christian men who were beaten, verbally abused, and their heads forcibly shaved off by the Syrian govt forces. Please keep Syrian Christians in your prayer.

According to this advocacy group, the Syrian government under al-Sharaa continues to persecute Christians. And since America has no political or economic necessity for lifting sanctions on Syria, it might be necessary to reimpose them. Time will tell, and the Trump administration needs to evaluate the new Syrian government closely to see if it lives up to its promises of reform.

Donald Trump has so far made fighting anti-Christianity a priority in his administration — a highly praiseworthy priority indeed. Hopefully, he will be very closely monitoring al-Sharaa’s government to ensure that it is not living up to pessimistic expectations by being a terrorist, genocidal dictatorship with only a thin veneer of political liberalism.

