Mass Murder: Planned Parenthood Killed Record 402K Babies in 2023-2024

As America moves further away from its Judeo-Christian roots and becomes ever more like pagan and Communist regimes that celebrate death and/or practice child sacrifice, Planned Parenthood’s bloody business is booming.

The abortion giant whined in one of its latest annual reports about the “traumatic” 2024 election, when pro-life Donald Trump beat the abortion-mad Kamala Harris, no doubt because Trump could possibly hurt Planned Parenthood’s (PP) growing but murderous business, which brought in over $2 billion in revenue for 2023-2024. In its main annual report for the last two years, PP bragged about performing 402,200 abortions.

Just to put some key context on that number, an estimated 405,000 Americans were killed during WWII, which is almost the same number as the babies PP aborted since 2023. Meanwhile, an estimated 116,000 Americans were killed during WWI, nearly four times lower than PP’s abortions for 2023-2024. Quite literally, Planned Parenthood and its fellow abortionists are killing an entire generation.

Planned Parenthood also bragged about its efforts to provide thousands with “gender-affirming care,” which means very harmful and often permanently mutilating “transgender” surgeries and “treatments.” PP was accused in Missouri of trafficking minors, even out of state, to obtain abortions and “gender transitions.” PP’s philosophy is if you can’t kill ’em, castrate ’em.

Speaking of which, PP also provided 2.2 million “birth control services,” temporarily or permanently sterilizing the women who ought to be the young mothers of America and ensuring that women can be used, abused, and abandoned without consequences by multiple partners. America is headed for population collapse, and American women increasingly struggle with depression. PP is fueling both crises with its evil “services” and propaganda.

PP was also boastful about the fact that nearly half of its customers were 24 years and younger, and nearly half of its customers (47%) were black (Asians and Hispanics are least likely to seek PP “services”). Yet less than 15% of America’s population is black, according to Pew. Democrats no longer have the KKK, but they have the more effectively genocidal Planned Parenthood. Notably, PP also focused its efforts on conservative Southern states that have legislation restricting abortion and trans-ing of minors — and where families are likely to raise future Republican, pro-life voters, unless PP can kill or castrate them first.

Tragically, abortion not only kills unborn babies in horrific and brutal ways, but it also has seriously traumatizing effects on the mothers. This is what PP and Democrats — yes, and even some Republicans — are celebrating. How can we expect God to bless America so long as we allow the mass murder of unborn babies?

