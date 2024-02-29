Missouri AG Sues Planned Parenthood for Trafficking Minors

The Missouri attorney general filed suit against abortion giant Planned Parenthood for trafficking minors out of state to abort their unborn babies.

AG Andrew Bailey says he hopes to drive pernicious Planned Parenthood out of the state of Missouri, a goal that pro-lifers should all celebrate. After all, abortion not only kills unborn babies in horrific and brutal ways, it has seriously traumatizing effects on the mothers.

In his Feb. 29 press release announcing the lawsuit, Bailey cited a video exposing Planned Parenthood employees stating they help minors cross state lines without parental consent to get abortions “every day.” The Missouri AG also laid out the abortion giant’s statutory violations:

In 2018, following at least a half-decade of health-code violations, Planned Parenthood’s facility in Columbia was shut down after staff admitted to having used moldy abortion equipment on women for months. Also in 2018, Planned Parenthood physicians conceded in open court that, for at least 15 years, the organization failed to comply with state law requiring physicians performing abortions to file reports when women experience medical complications from abortions. In 2020, the Administrative Hearing Commission determined that even though Missouri law at the time required that the same physician who performs an abortion be the one to notify the woman of the risks of abortion, physicians at Planned Parenthood were not doing so.

As noted above, Planned Parenthood is now sending minors across state lines. The organization reportedly takes the minors out of school utilizing “altered doctors’ notes” to bring them to Kansas and back again in a hurry. This, Bailey’s release stated, is to avoid the legal requirement for parental consent. This activity violates Missouri law.

Bailey explained his motivations in the release. “This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri. What they conceal and conspire to do in the dark of night has now been uncovered. I am filing suit to ensure it never happens again,” he stated.

For him, the pro-life issue, the argument that some life is not inherently valuable, is very personal. “As a father who held my daughter in my arms for the single hour of her life before she died, I know firsthand how important it is to protect life,” Bailey said. “Our children are the future. It is time to eradicate Planned Parenthood once and for all to end this pattern of abhorrent, unethical, and illegal behavior.”

As too many politicians in America either actively support or compromise on abortion, it is important that individuals like AG Bailey are holding abortion entities accountable for abusive practices.