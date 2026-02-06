MSNOW Dropped a Voter ID Truth Bomb on Schumer, and He Totally Choked

Chuck Schumer found himself in an awkward spot this week when confronted with polling data that completely undercut his attack on voter ID laws. The Senate Minority Leader appeared on MSNOW's Morning Joe on Thursday to discuss the GOP-backed SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. What followed was the exemplification of political discomfort.

Earlier in the week, CNN's chief analyst Harry Enten dropped some numbers that should make Democrats rethink their messaging on election security. Voter ID requirements enjoy overwhelming bipartisan support, with approval ratings consistently above 75% across demographics. "You'll notice on all of it, it's all north of 75% percent — 76%, 76%, 76%, 81%, and then 83% in the last year of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj," Enten explained. "They favor photo ID to be able to vote."

The numbers also showed that not only did 95% of Republicans back voter ID, but a whopping 71% of Democrats also support it. "We're talking about seven in ten Democrats agreeing … that you, in fact, should show photo ID to vote."

Democrats in Congress have spent years calling voter ID laws racist, claiming they disproportionately harm minority communities who supposedly can't get proper documentation. Enten tackled this talking point head-on. "I think a lot of people make the argument that people of color, non-white Americans, have a harder time procuring a photo ID to vote," he said. But the numbers tell a different story. Support for voter ID transcends racial lines: 85% of white Americans back it, along with 82% of Latino Americans and 76% of black Americans.

It's indisputable: Americans, regardless of party or race, support Voter ID laws. There is nothing controversial about the SAVE Act; it's just that Democrats really, really don’t want to make elections more secure.

“Here's a new Pew Research poll, that 95% of Republicans, but also 71% of Democrats, like this idea,” host Jonathan Lemire told Schumer regarding Voter ID. “So why do you not?”

After a brief but incredibly awkward pause, Schumer, armed with no explanation, just launched into his talking points.

“Uh, it’s Jim Crow 2.0. And I called it Jim Crow 2.0, and the right wing went nuts all over the internet,” Schumer said. “That’s ‘cause they know it’s true. What they’re trying to do here is the same thing that was done in the South for decades to prevent people of color from voting.”

He didn’t answer the question. He didn’t explain why 71% of Democrat voters support Voter ID. He just figured that as long as he kept repeating a lie enough times, it would be believed.

“Uh, for instance, if… you’re a woman who got married and changed your last name, you won’t be able to show ID, and you’ll be discriminated against,” he said. “If you can’t find a birth certificate or a proper ID, you’ll be discriminated against.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! MS NOW just stunned Chuck Schumer by admitting 71% of *Democrats* want to pass nationwide voter ID



"71% of Democrats support this. Why do YOU not?"



CHUCK SCHUMER: "...it's Jim Crow 2.0! The same thing they did in the south against people of color!"



"You will NOT… pic.twitter.com/YBuhZF0t46 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

None of this is true. Women change their names all the time when they get married, and this has never been a problem. It’s just not an issue. Democrats are just making it up to scare voters. Of course, the voters clearly know better because the polls show they’re still all for Voter ID.

Schumer completely choked when confronted with the facts.

