Gutfeld Destroys the Democrats’ Voter ID Double Standard, and It’s Glorious

Greg Gutfeld did what Greg Gutfeld does best on his late-night show this week: he grabbed a Democrat talking point, shook it until the hypocrisy fell out, and then held it up for everyone to see. The target was Democrats’ favorite attack line against voter ID laws, and specifically the SAVE Act, which they have hysterically branded as “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Gutfeld opened by zeroing in on the left’s most glaring contradiction. “You got to hand it to the Democrats,” he said. “On one hand, they think a child can handle the decision to lop off their genitals, but then on the other, they think black people can’t get a photo ID.”

To make his point, Gutfeld played a clip of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer having a meltdown over the legislation. “The SAVE Act is an abomination,” Schumer declared. “It’s Jim Crow 2.0 across the country.” Schumer went on to vow, “We are going to do everything we can to stop it.”

From there, Gutfeld dismantled the comparison itself. “To them, showing an ID to vote is no different than forcing people to drink from separate water fountains,” he said. The absurdity becomes obvious when placed next to everyday life. “Meanwhile, you need an ID to buy Sudafed, rent a U-Haul, and date Bill Belichick.”

The problem, as it always is, is that facts refuse to cooperate with the Democrats’ narrative. Gutfeld pointed out what that voter ID enjoys broad support across racial and partisan lines, then played a clip of CNN data analyst Harry Enten reporting how “85% of white people favor it, 82% of Latino, 76% of black Americans favor it,” concluding that “the bottom line is this: voter ID is not controversial in this country.”

Hearing CNN concede reality, according to Gutfeld, was “like Dracula admitting he owns a tanning bed.” When “Nicki Minaj, your grandma, and CNN’s Pee-wee Herman agree on something,” Gutfeld added, “that’s eating crow.”

Gutfeld argued the real reason Democrats oppose the SAVE Act has nothing to do with race. “They hate it ‘cause it creates something they can’t compete with: oversight,” he said. He compared voter ID to putting a lock on a door. Law-abiding people welcome it. Those trying to break in suddenly complain that locks “divide people.”

That, Gutfeld said, explains the left’s fixation on accusing others of racism. He described it as “the soft racism of lowered expectations,” a mindset that assumes minorities cannot meet the same basic standards everyone else meets without complaint.

The contradiction gets worse when Democrats lecture Americans about trusting elections. “The same people who tell you borders are fake, gender is a choice, and crime is a social construct,” Gutfeld said, “suddenly insist elections should be taken on faith.”

He closed by boiling the issue down to its core. “The SAVE Act isn’t about stopping people from voting,” Gutfeld said. “It’s about stopping people from cheating.”

In other words, sanity. And when Democrats label sanity as racism, the problem sits with them, not the voters they keep pretending cannot handle an ID.

