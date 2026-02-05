Bombshell Report Links Rashida Tlaib to Terrorist Groups

A nonpartisan watchdog group just dropped a bombshell report on Rashida Tlaib. The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy’s briefing has laid out her deep ties to terror-linked radicals, and believes it’s a clear national security red flag for Congress.

"The conduct of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, including her rhetoric, affiliations, campaign infrastructure, and ideological alignment with certain individuals and organizations, raises serious concerns about potential risks to the ethical and institutional integrity of the United States government," the report explains.

The report details a "recurring pattern" of behavior that it says suggests an ideological affinity for radical movements, ranging from participation in conferences featuring convicted terrorists to significant campaign payments made to activists linked to Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-aligned networks. The briefing covers Tlaib’s financial history and says her campaign apparatus poured large sums of cash to anti-Israel activists, including almost $600,000 between 2020 and 2025 to Unbought Power, a consulting firm headed by Rasha Mubarak. Mubarak has faced scrutiny for her past affiliations with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2009 Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial, and the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), which has been investigated for ties to the PFLP-linked group Samidoun. Tlaib, according to the briefing, has shared the stage with a variety of questionable figures highlighted by a conference alongside Wisam Rafeedie, a convicted PFLP operative, who defended the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack as "resistance."

"Through public endorsement, co-sponsorship, and amplification, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has consistently engaged with a range of organizations known to maintain operational or ideological ties to terrorist networks," the report details. "Tlaib has engaged with and disseminated the messaging of these groups and has shared related content on social media platforms, has participated in events organized by these groups, and has referenced their terminology and conceptual frameworks in official congressional communications."

Tlaib is no stranger to accusations of promoting hostile foreign actors. In fact, she’s already been censured by the House twice. The first time was in November 2023 over statements about the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. The second time was in September 2025, after her appearance at a pro-Palestinian conference where financiers were reportedly linked to Hamas.

The new report cites what it calls antisemitic tropes in Tlaib’s past remarks and urges a formal congressional inquiry into her statements, event appearances, and campaign fundraising. It also calls on the Justice Department to review possible violations of laws banning material support for terrorist groups and urges the FEC to audit her campaign finances for donations tied to terror networks.

"Tlaib’s conduct demonstrates how extremist ideologies can infiltrate mainstream democratic institutions," the report warns. "If left unchecked, her actions will continue to legitimize hate."

