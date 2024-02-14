Abortion Groups Celebrate Killing Babies for Valentine’s Day

Sick abortion activists took to social media to discuss what they consider the most romantic St. Valentine’s Day gift: dead babies.

“Girls don't want flowers for Valentine's Day," declared Abortion Fund of Ohio. "They want flowers AND abortion on demand, birth control & chocolate & plan b, oh my!” The group was one of multiple anti-life advocates that tried to make St. Valentine’s Day all about depopulation instead of romance.

Surgical abortions kill babies in horrific and excruciating ways, while abortion pills essentially starve unborn babies to death. Abortion also traumatizes the mother and is never necessary to save the mother’s life. Only truly twisted individuals would celebrate abortion on St. Valentine’s Day.

The Palmetto State Abortion Fund clarified that it’s not choice they’re interested in — it’s abortion (i.e. killing babies). And the Fund wanted to thank South Carolina’s pro-abortion legislators, especially Mia McLeod, who ironically describes herself on Twitter/X as a “Proud Mom” and “Daughter of the Most High.”

St. Valentine and Ash Wednesday: Love Requires Sacrifice

“In honor of Valentine’s Day next week we’re thanking some of our favorite legislators for fighting for not just ‘choice’ but for ABORTION rights so naturally we are gonna start with our girl 4 life @MiaforSC 💘💘💘,” the organization posted on February 7. The fund also tweeted, “Hey friends! In addition to being at Y’allmart on Sunday we are running a little Vday fundraiser! $14, $28, or $42 donations get something special 💘 let us help you shoot your shot or make someone feel loved. 🥰”

The Palmetto State Abortion Fund also reposted a nauseating call for a ceasefire in Gaza that falsely accused Israel of occupation and apartheid, and another pro-Gaza tweet equating alleged reproductive rights with empathy for Gaza. I guess it’s no surprise that people who love killing unborn babies agreed with those who want to massacre Israelis — it’s one big, global culture of death. Perhaps someone should tell these woke abortion activists that abortion is severely restricted in Gaza.

Another group, Carolina Abortion Fund, wanted people to donate and send romantic valentines at the same time. Because nothing says “I love you” like helping kill someone else’s child. The fund’s #LetCAFBeYourCupid effort had interested individuals “fill out the form linked (and donate $14 for abortion care) to send a special message to someone (or multiple people!) you love.” On Feb. 12, Carolina Abortion Fund tweeted a reminder: “two days left to #LetCAFBeYourCupid! 🌹this is truly our favorite annual campaign—let’s spread the love, and fund abortion care in the Carolinas!”

LifeNews highlighted other disturbing posts:

We Testify, which is a group dedicated to giving women the opportunity to talk about how much they loved killing their kids through abortion, made Valentine’s Day cards to post on its social media accounts. One was a poem that read, “roses are red violets are blue abortions are cool I’ve lost count of mine, I’ve had quite a few”… We Testify also released what it called “Abortion Love Letters” that moms could read either before or after killing their kids as a sort of encouragement to keep up the infanticide. The National Network of Abortion Funds added to the mix when it tweeted “Roses are red, violets are blue. Support abortion funds; it’s the hottest thing to do!”

Advertisement

This is the moral degradation of America. It’s also encouragement to demographic suicide.

God help this country. St. Valentine’s Day was once a holiday to honor life and love. Now leftists want to ruin every holiday with their abortion obsession.