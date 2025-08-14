Does Poor Little Mamdani Really Deserve This Treatment?

Scott LoBaido, a patriotic activist in New York City, on Wednesday confronted the man who is most likely to be Gotham’s next mayor, Zohran Mamdani. The Hizzoner-In-Waiting was making a campaign stop on Staten Island, which was a waste of everyone’s time in the first place, as Staten Island is the only part of New York City today where patriots live in large numbers. Mamdani lost Staten Island decisively to Andrew Cuomo in the Democrat Party’s mayoral primary in June and is likely to trail Cuomo there again in November. That’s not because Staten Islanders think highly of Cuomo but because, as LoBaido made clear, they don’t like Communists.

As Catherine Salgado detailed, LoBaido confronted Mamdani in a Staten Island restaurant, calling the candidate, among other things, a “Communist” and a “Jew-hater.” Longtime Mamdani watchers, that is, those who have been paying attention to him since he declared his candidacy for mayor last October, may think LoBaido is over-icing the cake. After all, Mamdani has said that “antisemitism is not simply something that we should talk about. It’s something that we have to tackle. We have to make clear there’s no room for it in this city, in this country, in this world.” Is there any reason to doubt his sincerity in this?

Let’s Give A Nice Warm Staten Island Welcome to dear Comrad Mamdani 👏



Disclaimer: no hard feelings to the great men and women of the NYPD who were just doing their job. pic.twitter.com/T2PM8xmNXA — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) August 13, 2025

Plenty, actually. In fact, Mamdani has even gone so far as to say that it was his opposition to Israel that led him to become what LoBaido (and everyone with half a brain) would call a Communist. Mamdani said to a socialist gathering in 2021: “I sincerely believe in this political project. I sincerely believe in socialism. For me, it was Palestine that brought me into this movement.”

Mamdani has also accepted money from the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Mamdani’s New Yorkers for Lower Costs PAC collected $100,000 from the Unity & Justice Fund, a creation of CAIR. In 2007, the Justice Department named CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) Hamas funding case.

And CAIR’s regard for Hamas has not dimmed over the years. When Hamas brutally massacred 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, Nihad Awad, CAIR’s cofounder and longtime executive director, expressed his happiness: “The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp, on October 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in.”

Mamdani is CAIR’s dream candidate. As far back as Nov. 14, 2023, only five weeks after the war began, Mamdani falsely claimed that Israel was committing “genocide in Gaza.” On Nov. 1, 2024, he said: “I will always be clear in my language and based in facts: Israel is committing a genocide.” This is, however, simply political grandstanding. John Spencer, chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute (MWI) at West Point, analyzed the IDF’s actions in Gaza and reported in March 2024 that “Israel has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history—above and beyond what international law requires and more than the U.S. did in its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

As if that weren’t bad enough, on Nov. 25, 2024, Mehdi Hasan, the former MSNBC host, interviewed Mamdani and asked him if he would “welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu to New York City for the — for whatever he comes for, given the U.S. is not a signatory to the ICC, so he can travel to the U.S., unlike a lot of other countries? Would a Mayor Mamdani welcome Benjamin Netanyahu to this city?”

Mamdani replied readily: “No. As mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city that our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also.”

Netanyahu had not, in reality, violated any international laws or done anything to justify an arrest warrant; he had simply pursued an increasingly unpopular war, in which his enemies manipulated international public opinion with deceitful propaganda about civilian casualties. But that was good enough for Zohran Mamdani.

So is Scott LoBaido right to call Mamdani a “Jew-hater”? In repeating Hamas propaganda about Gaza genocide, wanting to arrest Netanyahu simply for defending his nation against genuinely genocidal jihadis, accepting money from CAIR, and much more, Mamdani has revealed his true colors. LoBaido was 100% correct.

