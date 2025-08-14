‘You’re Not Welcome’: Patrons Boo Commie Mamdani Out of Restaurant

“There’s the Communist!… Go home! You hate Jews!” When pro-jihad, socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani came to Staten Island and visited a local restaurant, he did not exactly receive the warm welcome that he was probably expecting.

Mamdani’s reputation preceded him to Staten Island, and some New Yorkers were good and riled up before he arrived, shouting and cussing at the mayoral candidate for his scandalous opinions and Marxist policy proposals.

Artist-activist Scott LoBaido was a ring leader of the protesters, and authorities arrested him and hit him with multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, after angrily challenging Mamdani. LoBaido first tried to confront Commie Mamdani directly inside a restaurant in Stapleton Heights. When he was unable to do that, he moved outside the restaurant and continued to voice his and his fellow protesters’ concerns through a bullhorn, plentifully laced with profanity, at which point the police arrested him.

LoBaido shared a video of his protest and commented about his arrest, “...no hard feelings to the great men and women of the NYPD who were just doing their job.” The video clip ends showing LoBaido after he was handcuffed by police. The protesters support Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Let’s Give A Nice Warm Staten Island Welcome to dear Comrad Mamdani 👏



Disclaimer: no hard feelings to the great men and women of the NYPD who were just doing their job. pic.twitter.com/T2PM8xmNXA — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) August 13, 2025

In the restaurant video, we can see LoBaido striding into Istanbul Bay Authentic Mediterranean Restaurant and yelling toward a smiling, waving Mamdani, “There’s the Communist! Let me tell you something, f***bag, you are not welcome on this f***ing island!”

Men start to push LoBaido out as he accuses Mamdani of “Jew-hating” and calls on the candidate to turn around and address him. “You’re not welcome here!” Other protesters can also be heard around LoBaido shouting phrases that include “you hate Jews” and “go home!” Mamdani left the restaurant to jeers, boos, and angry chants.

Outside the restaurant, LoBaido mocked Mamdani’s “smug smile” and shouted, “You do not represent this island! You hate Jews, you hate Italians, you hate America, you hate the cops that are in there protecting you!”

One of Mamdani’s controversial opinions in the past was his consistent calls to defund the police. “All this misery. All for money. In the last budget, the City Council tried to make the NYPD reduce its overtime budget by half. They simply refused,” Mamdani pontificated in 2020. “There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt. Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence.” Another time, he claimed, “Queer liberation means defund the police.”

Mamdani has also raised concerns with his persistent attacks on Israel. His father defended suicide bombers, and Mamdani himself has aggressively called for companies and countries to boycott Israel. Then there are his socialist economic policies, which would destroy whatever is left of NYC.

Hopefully, millions more New Yorkers adopt LoBaido’s opinion and send a clear message at the ballot box that the Communist is not welcome in NYC.

