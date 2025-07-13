Commie Mamdani’s Dad Defended Suicide Bombers

Communist/Democrat Zohran Mamdani, who is projected to become the next mayor of New York City, has yet another concerning connection — his father Mahmood Mamdani claimed that terrorist suicide bombers are really just modern soldiers.

In the biased 2004 book “Good Muslim, Bad Muslim: America, the Cold War, and the Roots of Terror,” Mamdani the elder reportedly wrote, “Suicide bombing needs to be understood as a feature of modern political violence rather than stigmatized as a mark of barbarism.” Which seems to make it obvious that Mamdani the elder at least is determined to be a good Muslim and a bad human being, rather than a bad Muslim and a good human being. How about Mamdani the younger?

Zohran certainly is antisemitic, with one recently cited example being his accusation that politicians who use taxpayer money to visit Israel are cheating the citizens of New York, and that officials should boycott Israel:

Mamdani, 33, made the bogus claim in recently resurfaced video from a May 11, 2021, pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protest, where he also led chants of “BDS” — supporting the economic boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, Mamdani the elder apparently sits on the Advisory Policy Council for the radical Gaza Tribunal. The Tribunal accuses Israel of committing “the most severe, visible case of genocide in real time,” which is absolutely preposterous, as Israel will even endanger its own men to avoid killing supposed civilians in Gaza. And Israel is forever trying to appease the Gazans, despite the latter’s burning desire to annihilate Jews.

The same cannot be said for Hamas, which uses its own people as human shields and deliberately targets Israeli women and children for torturous deaths, with the support of the overwhelming majority of Gazans. The Gaza Tribunal further pontificates:

The Gaza Tribunal is an effort to close this enforcement gap by exerting civil society pressure on governments to act. The tribunal can also be seen as one symbolic battleground in the legitimacy war that has been ongoing for more than a century between Israel and Palestine.

The Tribunal is wrong about the century of war in the sense that there has never been a Palestinian nation or people, with the Arabs who currently use that term being a conglomeration of peoples who adopted it in the 1960s as a propaganda weapon against Israel. But in the sense that Muslim Arabs have been trying to destroy Israel even before its official modern rebirth, and launched war against Israel as soon as that rebirth occurred, there has been a century of conflict.

This has nothing to do with justice. Jordan was arbitrarily created out of land that should’ve been Israel's to give yet another nation to the Muslims, who already have some 50 nations, but the Muslims will never be happy until they have destroyed the only Jewish nation on earth. This is ideological; it has nothing to do with material inducements or with “freedom,” which is antithetical to Islamic law. Islamic “sacred” texts command the killing of non-Muslims, particularly Jews. That’s why Mamdani the elder feels perfectly comfortable justifying suicide bombers.

If you think antisemitism has reached concerning levels in New York City, wait until Zohran Mamdani takes office. The fanatics who caused the 9/11 terror attack will be in control of NYC, and God help the city then.

