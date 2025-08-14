Loudoun Schools Defy Trump on ‘Trans’ Bathroom Access

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), which became nationally infamous as the district that shielded an LGBTQ sexual assaulter, is reportedly maintaining its transgender bathroom policy in the teeth of Donald Trump’s executive order and a federal warning.

Even though an LGBTQ-identifying male student assaulted two LCPS students in school facilities because of the horrible policy, Loudoun continues to double down on it. This new imbroglio comes just after neighboring Fairfax County schools allegedly funded minors’ abortions without parental consent. Earlier this year, Loudoun also announced its intention to oppose federal law enforcement action in order to protect illegal aliens.

The school board and Superintendent Aaron Spence, according to Loudoun Now, issued a statement after the board voted to keep the policy: “Current School Board policy permits students to access bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their consistently asserted gender identity, and provides alternative facilities for any student who requests them. This is based directly on controlling precedent in Virginia from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.”

Trump’s executive order mandates rejection of transgender bathroom policies in government entities, which could include schools. In July, the Department of Education (DOE) found that LCPS was in violation of Title IX because of its insistence on prioritizing transgender ideology over protecting girls. Female students stated that they saw biological males inappropriately touching and ogling girls. The Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered LCPS to change its policies or face enforcement action. It appears that LCPS opted for the latter.

Loudoun Now apparently spoke to both sides at the board meeting. Tumay Harding and Nancy Linton of the Founding Freedoms Law Center were deeply concerned about the bathroom policy because of real-life harms. The Center is representing three boys whom LCPS investigated after they reported a “transgender” student who was filming in a boys’ locker room. “We’re here because we want the School Board to repeal Policy 8040,” Harding stated. “It’s not working for either side. We’ve seen many examples now of why it’s not working.”

Amy Riccardi took a different tactic, pointing out that taking on the Trump administration could go badly for LCPS. “If you all make the decisions that you want to and you lose federal funding, these seven [Title I] schools and the 6,000 students within them are going to suffer greatly,” she warned.

In 2023, the family of an LCPS student sued the district over a boy wearing a skirt raping a girl in a school bathroom. After the LGBTQ-identifying boy was charged, LCPS simply transferred him to a different school, where he assaulted another girl, this time in an empty classroom. The family of the one victim accused LCPS of covering up the rape, specifically to protect and promote their transgender bathroom policy.

If the schools are allowing transgender individuals to use the wrong bathrooms this year, the DOE and the DOJ need to follow through on holding LCPS accountable. And all federal funds to the district should cease until they agree to stop endangering girls in their crazed pursuit of glorifying transgender ideology.

