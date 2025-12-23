Hunter Biden Now Claims His ‘Laptop From Hell’ Wasn’t Even Real

Hunter Biden seems determined to rewrite history. The former drug addict and first son sat down with podcaster Shawn Ryan for an interview that aired Monday, and his latest attempt at damage control is something to behold. The man whose infamous laptop sparked one of the most blatant attempts at election interference in history now wants everyone to believe it never really existed.

"What I can tell you about the laptop is that there is no laptop. That's bulls***t,” Hunter told Ryan during the interview. Obviously, Ryan expressed disbelief, asking, "There was no f***ing laptop?"

Despite the absurdity of the claim, Biden doubled down by insisting that what the public knows as "the laptop" doesn't reflect a single, authentic device. Sure, he acknowledged that "there is an actual physical laptop that somebody had," but he insists that the entire narrative around it is fabricated nonsense that predates Delaware computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac's involvement.

According to Hunter's revisionist telling, "the existence of the search for the laptop came before he was even a twinkle in Rudy Giuliani's eye." He pointed to Lev Parnas and claimed that efforts to dig up dirt on him originated in Ukraine and Austria.

"There were people, talk to Lev Parnas. Lev Parnas literally went to Ukraine to get a laptop from Dmytro Firtash, to get a hard drive, Hunter Biden's hard drive from Dmytro Firtash and Andrii Derkach, in Ukraine, in Austria, four months before John Paul Mac Isaac ever even… existed," Biden said.

Biden characterized the laptop's contents as "a stolen, concocted, fabricated mishmash of digital information, largely, which is, you know, thousands and thousands and thousands of emails... from 25 years." He also argued that the sheer volume of data somehow proves it's all fake, claiming, "I mean, no laptop could have held all of that."

Language warning:

Really? That’s his story?

The problem with Hunter's theory is that it contradicts years of authentication and his own subsequent admissions. The FBI actually verified the laptop's authenticity in November 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden's Apple ID, well before the laptop was even public knowledge.

Of course, even though the laptop was conclusively real, 51 former intelligence officials signed a pre-election letter in October 2020 that falsely claimed it had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation." We now know that Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign recruited the officials.

Hunter's story falls apart completely when he talks about what's actually on the laptop. Later in the same interview, he described the device's contents by saying, "There's nothing in the laptop other than a record of me being a degenerate, a degenerate drug addict in my, in at the worst moment in my life." That statement directly contradicts his earlier claim that the laptop doesn't exist, as well as the fact that it contained emails incriminating the Biden Crime Family.

Hunter Biden knows the laptop is real, and his bizarre attempt to gaslight the American people about a scandal that should never have been buried in the first place just made him look even foolish than he already does.

