Now We Know the Shocking Truth About the 51 Intel Officials’ Role in Hunter Biden’s Laptop!

We all remember how, in the fall of 2020, the Biden campaign scrambled to discredit the New York Post’s bombshell report on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.” Just days before a crucial debate, they enlisted 51 former intelligence officials to sign a letter suggesting the laptop was Russian disinformation—giving Biden the perfect excuse to dismiss the story when Trump confronted him. That letter also handed Big Tech the justification to censor the story across social media, making it one of the most brazen examples of election interference in U.S. history.

Advertisement

On his first day back in office, Trump revoked the security clearances of those 51 officials. Since then, they’ve spun excuse after excuse—including the laughable claim that they never actually called the laptop Russian disinformation. But now, a leaked email from John Brennan, one of the key signers, exposes the truth. Not only did these officials back the letter, but they did so with the explicit goal of helping Biden mislead the public. It’s a damning revelation that confirms their role in manipulating the election narrative.

On October 19, 2020, former CIA Director Mike Morell sent Brennan a copy of the letter, asking if he could add his name to the list, before explicitly stating he was “trying to give the [Biden] campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this.”

Brennan replied within 20 minutes, telling Morrell, “Ok, Michael, add my name to the list. Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.”

🚨JUST IN: A leaked email from John Brennan verifies that the 51 intelligence agents that endorsed the Hunter Biden laptop letter did it with the specific intent of enabling Biden to mislead the American public during his election campaign. pic.twitter.com/L6L05wgCYt — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) February 1, 2025

Advertisement

Did Brennan even review the laptop’s contents before signing the letter insisting the laptop had the hallmarks of Russian disinformation? He didn’t have to. The Department of Justice knew back in 2019 the laptop was real.

But they signed the bogus letter anyway, and Joe Biden did use it as a talking point in the debate.

“Look, there are 50 former National Intelligence folks who said that what this, he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan,” Biden said in the debate. “They have said that this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him, his, and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

Except the evidence proves their efforts were nothing less than a coordinated effort to help the Biden campaign and that Trump was justified in revoking their security clearances. In fact, Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was a Biden campaign advisor at the time, was involved in the letter's inception.

Hence the reason Trump revoked their security clearances.

“In the closing weeks of the 2020 Presidential campaign, at least 51 former intelligence officials coordinated with the Biden campaign to issue a letter discrediting the reporting that President Joseph R. Biden’s son had abandoned his laptop at a computer repair business,” Trump’s executive order began. “Signatories of the letter falsely suggested that the news story was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”

Advertisement

President Trump’s executive order was decisive action aimed at ensuring the intelligence community stays out of the politics. In addition to stripping security clearances from the likes of James Clapper, Michael Hayden, Leon Panetta, and John Brennan, it also bars anyone holding a clearance from using their position to sway elections and puts strict limits on the use of classified information for personal memoirs.