Bombshell CIA Report Exposes How Obama’s Team Framed Trump

The new CIA assessment released this week is nothing short of a bombshell—a long-overdue confirmation of what conservative media has been saying for years: The Obama administration, with the eager help of its top intelligence brass, orchestrated an unprecedented operation to cripple Donald Trump’s presidency before it even began. This isn’t some fevered speculation or partisan rumor.

Advertisement

The CIA’s own review lays out, in damning detail, how former CIA Director John Brennan, former DNI James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey took “unusual” and direct control over the infamous Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that became the cornerstone of the Russia collusion hoax.

Let’s be clear about what this means. These men didn’t just oversee the process—they commandeered it, sidelining career intelligence professionals and shutting out 13 of the 17 intelligence agencies from the assessment. Brennan handpicked the analysts, ensuring only the most compliant voices had a say. The National Intelligence Council, the body normally responsible for such crucial reports, was shoved aside. Why? Because the outcome was predetermined: manufacture a narrative that Trump was a Russian asset, no matter how flimsy the evidence.

The review identified “multiple procedural anomalies” that undermined the credibility of the ICA, including “a highly compressed production timeline, stringent compartmentation, and excessive involvement of agency heads.” It also questioned the exclusion of key intelligence agencies and said media leaks may have influenced analysts to conform to a false narrative of Trump-Russia collusion. “The rushed timeline to publish both classified and unclassified versions before the presidential transition raised questions about a potential political motive behind the White House tasking and timeline.” The review found that Brennan directed the compilation of the ICA, and that his, Comey’s and Clapper’s “direct engagement in the ICA’s development was highly unusual in both scope and intensity” and ”risked stifling analytic debate.”

Advertisement

According to the story, John Brennan handpicked a small group of CIA analysts to produce the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian interference, deliberately excluding 13 of the 17 intelligence agencies at the time. He bypassed the National Intelligence Council and insisted on including the discredited Steele dossier, despite objections from its authors and top CIA Russia experts, to promote the false narrative that Russia helped Trump win the 2016 election.

ICYMI: The Poll Numbers Democrats Don’t Want You to See



John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence, put it bluntly: “This was Obama, Comey, Clapper and Brennan deciding ‘We’re going to screw Trump.’” They manufactured the collusion narrative, stamped it with the authority of the intelligence community, and then classified the details to keep the public in the dark. It was, in essence, a soft coup—a direct assault on the will of the American people, carried out by those sworn to uphold the Constitution.

The consequences were disastrous. Trump’s presidency was hobbled from day one, forced to operate under a cloud of suspicion that was deliberately manufactured by his political opponents. To this day, the lie that Trump colluded with Russia lingers on, poisoning our politics and giving Democrats a convenient excuse for their 2016 defeat. And why? Because Barack Obama ordered his lackeys to come up with a bogus pretense to undermine Trump.

Advertisement

Republicans, and indeed every American who cares about the rule of law, shouldn’t settle for bureaucratic hand-wringing and empty promises of reform. We’ve seen the evidence. We know who was responsible. It’s time for real consequences. The American people deserve nothing less.

This is the scandal the media hoped you’d never see. The evidence is undeniable: Obama, Brennan, Clapper, and Comey manipulated intelligence to undermine a duly elected president, and the mainstream press still won’t hold them accountable. PJ Media has been on the front lines, exposing what others refuse to touch. Don’t let the truth be buried—join PJ Media VIP now with code FIGHT for 60% off. Enjoy exclusive insights, ad-free access, and the freedom to speak your mind in the comments. Join the resistance to media corruption—sign up today.