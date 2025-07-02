The Poll Numbers Democrats Don’t Want You to See

Have you noticed that liberals are still clinging to the delusion that Republican voters are turning on Donald J. Trump? These claims have been floating around for weeks, and yet, the simple truth of the matter is that this is just a fantasy. The latest data blows that narrative to pieces—and even CNN was forced to admit it.

CNN anchor Sara Sidner brought in chief data analyst Harry Enten to break down the numbers, and what he revealed left no room for doubt.

“We’re going to look at the 'strongly approved' numbers. So, this isn’t just Republicans who like Donald Trump. This is Republicans who love Donald Trump. And he’s up like a rocket,” Enten said. “In July 2017, the 'strongly approved' was 53 percent. That’s pretty good. But look at where he is now. Sixty-three percent of Republicans strongly approve of the job that Donald Trump is doing about five months into his presidency. Republicans love Donald Trump the way that Americans love Disney World.”

That’s not just a solid base—it’s a base that’s grown even more loyal since Trump’s first term. “The bottom line is 63 percent. That is a huge, huge base,” Enten emphasized. “And, of course, it’s just part of the Republican base in which about 90 percent of them overall approve of him, including the 'somewhat approves' as well.” Sidner herself acknowledged, “I mean, any politician would like this number here, especially to see it go up.”

When the conversation turned to how Trump stacks up against past Republican presidents, Enten made it clear: “It’s history-making. It’s history-making.” He rattled off the numbers: “George H.W. Bush, ‘Bush 41’, 46 percent. ‘Bush 43’, 59. You see Trump, the first term, 53. But look at this, 63 percent. He beats all the other Republicans on the board here. And I was looking even back since Reagan. And, get this, Donald Trump beats Ronald Reagan when it comes to the 'strongly approved' at five months. And, of course, Reagan was coming off that high after that assassination attempt.”

Enten simply couldn’t deny the truth.

“The bottom line is, Donald Trump is making history with the Republican base. He is more beloved by this Republican base than any Republican base loved any GOP president five months in. It is history-making.”

The left’s narrative that Trump is hemorrhaging support from Republicans simply doesn’t hold up. In fact, the numbers show the opposite: His support is not just holding steady, it’s breaking records.

Sidner brought up the case of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who announced he is stepping aside after Trump threatened to primary him, asking how effective Trump’s endorsement really is.

Enten’s answer was blunt.

“If you’re a Republican lawmaker, you see this 63 percent. You say, my goodness gracious, you do not want to go against Donald Trump because the Republican base is with Donald Trump,” he said. “And it’s not just the polling. We actually have the data to show that the Republican base is with Donald Trump.”

He laid out the cold, hard facts: “2024, 96 percent, 2022, 95 percent, 2020, 98 percent. The bottom line is this: 95 percent plus of the time, the Trump-endorsed candidate wins in GOP primaries.” Even when Trump endorses a challenger to an incumbent, “the majority of the time that challenger wins. So, Donald Trump is a winner in Republican primaries. You go against Donald Trump, to quote the movie ‘Good Burger,’ you go in the grinder. Donald Trump is the key nugget. His endorsement’s the key nugget in a GOP primary because he’s historically strongly popular with the GOP base.”

GOP voters love for Trump is record breaking. His strong approval (63%) is up like a rocket from term 1 (53%).



It's higher than any GOP prez on record at this pt.



95%+ of those Trump endorses win primaries. When you mess with Trump, you go in the grinder to quote Good Burger. pic.twitter.com/1Op7Wjq479 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 1, 2025

The numbers are clear and the verdict is in: Despite the left’s wishful thinking, Trump’s support among Republicans is not eroding—it’s stronger than ever. The suggestion that he’s losing his own party is simply not backed up by reality.

If you're tired of the left's delusions about Trump's "fading" support, you're not alone.