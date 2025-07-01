Watch Scott Jennings Humiliate Paul Begala With Epic OBBB Fact Check

Sparks flew on CNN Tuesday as Paul Begala and Scott Jennings clashed over the contentious issue of Medicaid work requirements included in the One Big, Beautiful Bill, with Jennings firmly putting Begala on the defensive and exposing cracks in one of the Democratic Party’s chief arguments against the bill.

Advertisement

Begala opened the exchange with a familiar line of attack, painting the GOP as heartless toward working Americans. “If you're a Republican congressman, you lie awake at night unable to sleep, worried that somewhere someone who's a working person is getting healthcare,” he scoffed, warning that the proposed changes would be “the biggest cut in Medicaid in American history.” Begala insisted that Medicaid is “very popular,” even among Republican voters, and accused the GOP of betraying its own base. “Stupid politicians punish their voters. This bill is a political suicide note for the Republican Party,” he declared, predicting a Democratic landslide in the next midterm elections. “Last time they tried this, the Democrats won 41 House seats after Trump's first midterm. They'll exceed that this time, 489 days. They'll do better than 41 seats. This is absolute death knell for the, for the House Republicans—maybe the Senate too.”

Something tells me he doesn’t believe that. But I digress. Scott Jennings immediately flipped Begala’s argument on its head, reminding viewers that work requirements for welfare programs were not a Republican invention, but a Democratic one. “I should have started my remarks by thanking you because it was President Bill Clinton in the '90s that thought of work requirements for Medicaid,” Jennings pointed out, cutting through Begala’s rhetoric with a dose of historical reality.

Begala tried to counter, arguing, “But two-thirds of people on Medicaid already work,” suggesting the requirement was unnecessary. Jennings, undeterred, pressed the point: “...which is all we're doing here.”

Advertisement

“They already do it,” Begala insisted.

Jennings calmly responded, “If you wanna get up and go to work, you're gonna get your Medicaid. And if you're... an illegal alien, you're not gonna get your Medicaid. Everybody else is going to be fine.”

Jennings didn’t stop there. He credited Democrats for the very policy they now decry. “It's generational welfare reform built on your all's ideas. And so I thank you. I sincerely thank you.” The moment was a masterclass in turning the tables, as Jennings exposed the contradiction in Begala’s outrage.

CNN Democrat Paul Begala claims there "something in Republican DNA" that makes them "lie awake at night, unable to sleep, worried that somewhere someone who's a working person is getting health care."

Scott Jennings schools Begala by reminding him that Bill Clinton thought up… pic.twitter.com/yBMAwCXvJS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 1, 2025

As for Begala’s absurd claim that the GOP is punishing its own voters, Jennings schooled him again.

“We’re not cutting Medicaid for the people who voted for us. We’re cutting Medicaid for the people who vote for Democrats, the illegal aliens,” he pointed out. “That’s who we’re cutting Medicaid for. Look, we’re cutting—the only thing we’re cutting here is taxes....Why are you fighting so hard to protect welfare benefits for—for illegal aliens? For illegal aliens! Why do you—why would Democrats fight so hard to keep illegal aliens on welfare?”

iCYMI: Another Devastating Humiliation for Kamala Harris

Throughout the debate, Jennings demonstrated a command of the facts and a sharp rhetorical edge, highlighting that the push for work requirements is rooted in bipartisan history. By reminding Begala and the audience that President Clinton and Democrats once championed similar reforms, Jennings effectively neutralized the charge that Republicans are uniquely cruel or politically suicidal. Instead, he reframed the debate as a continuation of Democratic policy, now opposed by the very party that once advocated it.

Advertisement

CNN’s @ScottJenningsKY to Paul Begala: “We’re not cutting Medicaid for the people who voted for us. We’re cutting Medicaid for the people who vote for Democrats, the illegal aliens. That’s who we’re cutting Medicaid for. Look, we’re cutting — the only thing we’re cutting here is… pic.twitter.com/BgPPYJgjjN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 1, 2025

In the end, Jennings schooled Begala by exposing the selective memory and political opportunism behind the Democratic attacks, leaving viewers with a clear sense that the debate over Medicaid work requirements is far more nuanced—and bipartisan—than Begala would like to admit.

You deserve media that calls out double standards and tells the whole story. PJ Media VIP delivers in-depth reporting and sharp commentary you won’t find anywhere else—plus ad-free browsing and member-only perks. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and join a community that puts America First. Don’t let the truth get buried—join us today!