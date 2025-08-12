Insane in the Membrane: This Is Why the Far Left Loves Them Some Schizophrenes

Though the Joe Biden era brought We the People more tyranny than our nation has seen since, let's say, Woodrow Wilson, there was little civil unrest. Even as the Democrats' Gestapo (FBI) rounded up insurrectionists peaceful J6s, and elderly pro-lifers and censored those who dared to question the origins of COVID and the efficacy of the so-called "vaccine," we MAGA types remained peaceful, and frankly, sane.

Was that a mistake? I say no because Biden and his myrmidons wanted nothing more than a reason to throw us into the hoosegow. The Operation Mockingbird media morons would gavage viewers with videos of patriots, likely with some... ahem... enhancements in a twisted effort to make us look as violent as their low-IQ street thugs. Peaceful is the way to go.

FACT-O-RAMA! The insidious January 6 Committee was caught doctoring videos of January 6 to make them seem more violent. For their loyalty, every member of the committee received a pre-emptive pardon from Joe Biden's autopen for "any and all crimes they may have committed."

But Trump was mere moments into his second term when the Democrats' lunatic cringe brigade took to the streets to protest whatever they were told to.

Pepperidge Farm remembers when Elon Musk, a former hero to the blue-haired, cloud-frottaging prairie faires, was suddenly a "Nazi."

Crusty hippies obeisantly "protested" in front of Tesla Dealerships. Others burned them to the ground.

There are paid protests happening outside the Tesla Diner. These people are not protesting for real, they’ve been hired to go against Elon Musk.



Why? Because some powerful people are scared of what Elon is building.

Every fake protest just proves he’s doing something right. pic.twitter.com/NLt7QYwQmO — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 27, 2025

RAGE AGAINST THE 'REGIME'-O-RAMA! Leftist yobbos went so far as to carve "Nazi" into other people's cars and scratch the eyes of a 12-foot Elon Musk bust because they are insane and nut jobs are easy to control.

Crazy people, when the left feeds them a heaping helping of fear-based codswallop, are easy to control, and judging by this video, the far left already knows this.

Radical Media to Conservatives: Stop With The Hateful Rhetoric, You Nazi Terrorists!



Words like “Nazi,” “evil” “racism” “authoritarianism” & “cult” are used by the Left to describe Trump & his supporters. These Casual comparisons to Nazi Germany & radicalized terrorists are SICK pic.twitter.com/VqfI4DfCdM — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 3, 2018

It's easier to understand why the far left loves and embraces zoanthropic Americans after you peruse the 45 Goals of Communism for America as entered into the Congress in 1963, particularly these two:

#38. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand or treat.

#39. Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals.

The communists seek to control the mental health industrial complex and control those who are considered "crazy." I also suggest that they want to use "mental health laws" — after they write them — to keep their crazy trains on track to destabilize America, as predicted by Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov.

PINKO-RAMA! Bezmenov warned that the communists have a four-point plan to conquer the U.S. Part II is what he called "destabilization," a period of civil unrest and violence. This is why the Democrats rally their nutjobs into committing violence.

The best part about ruling the mental health industry is deciding who is and who isn't mentally stable enough to face prosecution for their crimes.

This Beau Brummel below, Solomon Galligan, a convicted sexual predator, was recently determined to be "mentally unfit" to face trial for trying to kidnap an 11-year-old boy.

UPDATE: Colorado DA’s office has officially DROPPED all charges against Solomon Galligan, the registered s*x offender arrested for attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old boy during recess from an Elementary School



Galligan is now being treated at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital… https://t.co/EL3tgCHZjr pic.twitter.com/MGNm1QePxV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025

What I can't understand is how this animal was sane enough to be convicted of non-consent sexual contact but not for attempting to kidnap a child. Perhaps it's because he only decided he was a woman after that conviction. We know how the left loves to embrace transamabobs.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Biden's FBI refused to release the manifesto of a crazy trans loon after she shot up a Christian school, killing six, three of whom were nine years old. Democratic Party Judge I'Ashia Myles, the first black, female (DEI) chancellor in Tennessee's Davidson County also refused to releases the manifesto.

The communist hillock of feculence, New York City mayoral wannabe Zohran Mamdani, wants his social workers, not cops, to respond to calls of domestic violence and "hate crimes." Now, why would he want to do that? Perhaps to protect Muslim men who beat their wives and terrorize Jews, like this animal:

Mohammad Soliman just lit a bunch of elderly Jews on fire in Colorado while shouting "Free Palestine"



Police: "Too early for a motive" pic.twitter.com/qElnrTTzwS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 1, 2025

The communists have weaponized an army of schizoid bovver boys and wacky packages to do their bidding, which is frequently violent. They keep them on the street with cashless bail laws. If the crime is unusually abhorrent, like the aforementioned Galligan, they declare him "mentally unfit" to face a jury for trying to kidnap a child, which will keep him where the Democrats want him, on the streets, "destabilizing" the United States of America.

WATCH — An obese far-left pro-abortion maniac pepper sprays peaceful pro-life activists in the face, including young kids.



A young boy victim: “It burns really bad. It got in my mouth and down my throat.”

pic.twitter.com/mEjyKQtxrO — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 8, 202

Are you sick of Democrats desecrating our nation with loco bozos, while simultaneously gavaging Marxism down our throats? Then FIGHT BACK!

The filthy communists won't stop until the entire nation is burning like it's 2020 again, and they've got legions of wackadoodles to lead their charge.

