'The Issue Is Never the Issue': How the Commies Dupe Their Dopes Into Protests and Violence

For everyone, including myself, who was wondering how the Marxists get their useful idiots to engage in some Tesla frottage, I think I found the answer:

An SDS radical once wrote, "The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution." In other words the cause — whether inner city blacks or women — is never the real cause, but only an occasion to advance the real cause which is the accumulation of power to make the revolution. —David Horowitz

That means that no one cared about George Floyd. No one at the top of the communist hierarchy anyway. The Marxists just used his overdose death to rally their street animals to burn and pillage our nation's big, blue garbage towns. Floyd was nothing more than a convenient reason to destroy, and, more importantly, to further their goal — the destruction of Western civilization — and to fuel the incipient rise of communism in the United States.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bolshevik Vlad Lenin sent street-level communists around the world to spread propaganda and cause chaos. They were also encouraged to rationalize everything move made by the Kremlin. He referred to these lickspittles as "useful idiots."

That also means that the apparatchiks don't care about black, gay, and/or trans people. Nor do they care about "due process" for illegal immigrants.

What about Tesla? Sure, the communist pig-doggies aren't happy that Elon Musk and his DOGE raiders are cutting off the U.S. taxpayer money that was funding the Democrats — and some of their "unquestioningly obedient" Marxist myrmidons — but your typical senior citizen protesting Musk likely doesn't realize that. The duty of the useful idiots is to spread lies and cause chaos. I suspect many of these mental bellyflops have no idea that they are marching for Marxism.

The commies have tapped into a group of "practical plonkers" they haven't utilized since the late 1960s, the original "hippies."

GRANDPARENT PROTESTORS STICKING IT TO THE MAN



“WHO’S TELLING THEM THAT SINGING IS THEIR THING?” @damonroberts shares a clip of a group of NJ protestors singing outside an ICE facility.



GET RAV. https://t.co/5L0hFRsz41@rickdelgadorad @slickricksports @KDJRadioShow @lfs6b pic.twitter.com/MaBuOXJ2Oa — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 13, 2025

After being mothballed in the early 1970s following their protests against the Vietnam War (or perhaps their graduations from college), the hirsute, soap-dodging enfants terribles faded into the workforce. Yet, more and more, we are seeing crusty, old flower children geezers reemerging to protest whatever their commie masters command them to, even if that means keying cars designed to "save the planet."

Check out this antediluvian Colonel Blimp:

What is it with the old people and Tesla hate? Caught this on my car after returning at the grocery store today. This dude thought he did something really big but just looks like an idiot. pic.twitter.com/b8d6QNd1Ue — Model Y Guy (@ModelYGuy) May 12, 2025

Whereas I would prefer to spend my golden years reeling walleye out of Lake Erie, many of today's bygone beatniks are eager to dust off their protest signs, roll up the sleeves on their liver-spotted arms, and once again turn on, tune in, and, this time around, be home in bed by 9 p.m.

Also, Thomas Sowell knows why the elderly are easy meat for the pinkos:

"Activism is a way for useless people to feel important, even if the consequences of their activism are counterproductive for those they claim to be helping and damaging to the fabric of society as a whole." -Thomas Sowellhttps://t.co/T2yRPZR5UP — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) May 13, 2025

My grandmother baked me cookies. This one prefers to spend her remaining time on earth fighting to keep rapists in her grandkids' neighborhood:

Democrats have reached peaked stupidity. Now they're blocking a van with ICE detainees from entering the facility in NJ, and a boomer is waving a "LOVE" sign to possible gang members and r*pists.



What universe are we in pic.twitter.com/1dbH1pXewG — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 12, 2025

Today's "resistance" consists of little more than bored seniors and testicle-hating sally-bois. Watch this gluten-free dingus both "fight the power" and go through puberty at the same time. As he squeak-speaks his rage, you can almost hear his other testicle trying to drop (language warning):

While watching their comrades get arrested over the extremely violent, fiery Antifa attack at @UW “for Palestine,” a trans Antifa member (Trantifa) says how he loves seeing IDF and American law enforcement get killed. He recounts his favorite violent memories from the 2020… pic.twitter.com/ulxuOuLeln — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2025

But it's not all arrhythmias and milksops in the fight against our values. As the left releases its senior squadrons and NAMBLA lads onto the streets — and in front of the news cameras — to draw away our attention, something much more insidious is taking place in our colleges.

Propagandists, posing as teachers and professors, are brainwashing legions of hapless kids looking for purpose.

PINKO-RAMA! One of the 45 goals of communism for America includes this gem: Goal #17-Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

Millions of kids enroll in colleges and universities looking for an education but end up with an indoctrination.

Jodi Dean, a communist professor of politics at @HWSColleges in New York, calls for nonviolence to be rejected so that communist revolutionaries can bring about insurrection against the United States. pic.twitter.com/p3lFsgo01D — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 12, 2025

This woman is not a useful idiot; she is far worse: a filthy communist. She believes communism is the way. What she doesn't understand is that communists always kill each other.

The good news is that Donald Trump has gained popularity with young people, as well as black and Hispanic voters. Trump stands for liberty and freedom, not the communism that the useful idiots on the left are peddling. With younger voters embracing Western values, the future no longer scares the bejeebers out of me.

So the next time you see a blue-haired toilet person screeching about colonizers, "racism," or a jet gifted to Trump, just remember, the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution, even if the annoying useful idiot blowing her nose on a Tesla is too stupid to understand that.

You may be wondering what you can do to thwart the useful idiots who are inadvertently spreading Marxism throughout the fruited plain. I have the answer!

