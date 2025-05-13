'The Issue Is Never the Issue': How the Commies Dupe Their Dopes Into Protests and Violence

Kevin Downey Jr. | 4:20 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Josh Edelson

For everyone, including myself, who was wondering how the Marxists get their useful idiots to engage in some Tesla frottage, I think I found the answer:

An SDS radical once wrote, "The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution." In other words the cause — whether inner city blacks or women — is never the real cause, but only an occasion to advance the real cause which is the accumulation of power to make the revolution. —David Horowitz

Advertisement

That means that no one cared about George Floyd. No one at the top of the communist hierarchy anyway. The Marxists just used his overdose death to rally their street animals to burn and pillage our nation's big, blue garbage towns. Floyd was nothing more than a convenient reason to destroy, and, more importantly, to further their goal — the destruction of Western civilization — and to fuel the incipient rise of communism in the United States.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bolshevik Vlad Lenin sent street-level communists around the world to spread propaganda and cause chaos. They were also encouraged to rationalize everything move made by the Kremlin. He referred to these lickspittles as "useful idiots."

That also means that the apparatchiks don't care about black, gay, and/or trans people. Nor do they care about "due process" for illegal immigrants.

What about Tesla? Sure, the communist pig-doggies aren't happy that Elon Musk and his DOGE raiders are cutting off the U.S. taxpayer money that was funding the Democrats — and some of their "unquestioningly obedient" Marxist myrmidons — but your typical senior citizen protesting Musk likely doesn't realize that. The duty of the useful idiots is to spread lies and cause chaos. I suspect many of these mental bellyflops have no idea that they are marching for Marxism.

The commies have tapped into a group of "practical plonkers" they haven't utilized since the late 1960s, the original "hippies."

Advertisement

After being mothballed in the early 1970s following their protests against the Vietnam War (or perhaps their graduations from college), the hirsute, soap-dodging enfants terribles faded into the workforce. Yet, more and more, we are seeing crusty, old flower children geezers reemerging to protest whatever their commie masters command them to, even if that means keying cars designed to "save the planet."

Check out this antediluvian Colonel Blimp:

Whereas I would prefer to spend my golden years reeling walleye out of Lake Erie, many of today's bygone beatniks are eager to dust off their protest signs, roll up the sleeves on their liver-spotted arms, and once again turn on, tune in, and, this time around, be home in bed by 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Also, Thomas Sowell knows why the elderly are easy meat for the pinkos:

My grandmother baked me cookies. This one prefers to spend her remaining time on earth fighting to keep rapists in her grandkids' neighborhood:

Today's "resistance" consists of little more than bored seniors and testicle-hating sally-bois. Watch this gluten-free dingus both "fight the power" and go through puberty at the same time. As he squeak-speaks his rage, you can almost hear his other testicle trying to drop (language warning):

Advertisement

But it's not all arrhythmias and milksops in the fight against our values. As the left releases its senior squadrons and NAMBLA lads onto the streets — and in front of the news cameras — to draw away our attention, something much more insidious is taking place in our colleges.

Propagandists, posing as teachers and professors, are brainwashing legions of hapless kids looking for purpose.

PINKO-RAMA! One of the 45 goals of communism for America includes this gem: Goal #17-Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

Millions of kids enroll in colleges and universities looking for an education but end up with an indoctrination.

Related: This Is Why Your Blue-Haired Harpy-in-Law Is a Raging Marxist

This woman is not a useful idiot; she is far worse: a filthy communist. She believes communism is the way. What she doesn't understand is that communists always kill each other.

The good news is that Donald Trump has gained popularity with young people, as well as black and Hispanic voters. Trump stands for liberty and freedom, not the communism that the useful idiots on the left are peddling. With younger voters embracing Western values, the future no longer scares the bejeebers out of me.

Advertisement

So the next time you see a blue-haired toilet person screeching about colonizers, "racism," or a jet gifted to Trump, just remember, the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution, even if the annoying useful idiot blowing her nose on a Tesla is too stupid to understand that.

You may be wondering what you can do to thwart the useful idiots who are inadvertently spreading Marxism throughout the fruited plain. I have the answer!

Become a PJ Media VIP warrior today, right NOW.

Just click HERE and use the promo code FIGHT.

What's that, you want a discount? Watch this...

"Darling editors, these patriots are fed up and want to join the fight against the pink-haired girly dudes who are too loggerheaded to realize they are spreading Marxism every time they spit on a Cybertruck. Is there any way you can throw them a discount today?"

"Heck yeah, KDJ! Let's go with 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. That gives new VIP warriors a year for less than $20!"

Holy markdown, Batman, that's a sweet deal! Thank you, editors! 

You know what to do, patriots! I'll see you on the field of honor!

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.
Category: COLUMNS

Recommended

Shaddup, Already! The Air Force One 'Gift' Is Having Its Intended Effect Victoria Taft
Out-of-Control Green Grifting Under Biden Was Worse Than We Imagined Rick Moran
Okay... Here's the Truth About the Qatar Jumbo Jet Story Matt Margolis
David Plouffe Is the Michelangelo of Play-Doh Stephen Green
Supreme Court Set to End Era of Nationwide Judicial Injunctions Matt Margolis
Islam Exposed: The Ugly History They Tried to Hide Raymond Ibrahim

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
AI Reads Me the News Now and My Pod Bay Doors Are SO Not Going to Be Opened
$9 Gas and Globalists’ Plan for Phasing Out Private Cars
Seven Days of Silence
Advertisement