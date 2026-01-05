MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

It's the triumphant return of Five O'Clock Somewhere!

When was the last show? Last Monday? Two Mondays ago? Last week was such a blur, capped off with a 48-hour NyQuil bender.

With all the craziness of the last week or two, I'm not even sure I remember how to do this.

Please, no recommendations on where to plug in the mic. I think I've got that much.

Anyway, however long it's been, please join us at the regular time today. That's 3 p.m. on the dot(ish) or so.

See you then. Can't wait.