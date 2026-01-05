Non-Shocker of the Day: JD Vance Home Attacker Was Transgender

As PJ Media previously reported, someone vandalized Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home. Local police arrested a suspect after the incident, and there were no reported injuries. The Vances were not there at the time of the incident.

“I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly,” Vance said in a statement on X. “We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC.”

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed the incident in a statement to ABC News, saying, “An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President.”

The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old William DeFoor. And in a twist that should surprise no one, he is a male who “identifies” as a woman, with wealthy doctor parents who are also Democrat donors.

A Facebook page created just last month suggests the suspect had already begun reshaping his public identity before the alleged home invasion. On the page, he calls himself Julia DeFoor, with the first profile photo appearing on December 15. Other than that, the details are limited.

BREAKING: JD Vance home attacker William DeFoor confirmed to be transgender and goes by the name “Julia”



Both parents are registered as Democrats, donating over $11,000 to Kamala Harris in 2024.



They also donated to Joe Biden.



There it is. pic.twitter.com/DSZjzgJvsy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2026

Beyond that rebranding effort, the account reads like a record of drifting commitments. DeFoor claims to have graduated from Summit Country Day in 2018 before enrolling at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music that fall. By 2020, he had left the program, and the profile lists no degree.

The profile highlights DeFoor's graduation from Summit Country Day in 2018 and attendance at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music beginning in August that year. According to the profile, DeFoor left the music conservatory in 2020, suggesting that a degree was never completed. His 19-year-old brother Alex, an aspiring musician who shares his songs on social media, currently studies at that very conservatory. DeFoor then enrolled at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College last year. It is unclear what he was studying. The Facebook profile also highlighted his liked pages, including the Heartland Trans Wellness center, which aims to provide resources for transgender patients in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Federal Election Commission records reviewed by the Daily Mail show that his father, William, has been a reliable donor to Democratic causes. In the lead-up to the 2024 election, William contributed more than $11,600 to Kamala Harris’s campaign and to the Democratic Party fundraising platform ActBlue. He also donated to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

DeFoor himself is a registered voter in Ohio. His party affiliation is not publicly listed, and voting records indicate he last cast a ballot in the 2020 election.

This is literally the most non-shocking thing about this vandalism story. We’ve been covering the rise of trans-violence here at PJ Media for a long time now. I wonder when CNN, MSNOW, ABC, CBS and NBC will report on this development.

