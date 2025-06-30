Another Devastating Humiliation for Kamala Harris

After losing frontrunner status for the Democratic Party nomination in 2028, one might think things couldn’t get any worse for Kamala Harris. Instead, her political freefall is accelerating, and now it’s hitting home. After crashing and burning on the national stage as vice president and torching millions in a doomed presidential run, Harris is finding out just how toxic her brand has become, even in deep-blue California.

Advertisement

The latest sign? Once-loyal Democrat megadonors in her own backyard are slamming the brakes on a potential Kamala gubernatorial bid, sounding alarms about her viability and hinting that she is by no means unburdened by what has been.

The message from the Democratic donor class isn’t just tepid; it’s downright hostile. These are the same individuals who, just a few years ago, wrote checks out of fear of a Donald Trump administration and blind faith in the Democratic establishment. Now, they’re openly admitting the Biden-Harris ticket made them feel “bamboozled,” and they are furious at the party for the mess it’s created.

One California Democrat who contributed six-figures to her presidential bid said a Harris candidacy would only serve as a reminder of how “traumatizing” the last election was. “Kamala just reminds you we are in this complete shit storm. With Biden, we got bamboozled … I think she did the best she could in that situation, but obviously she knew about the cognitive decline too,” the donor said. “I’ve written so many checks because I knew the Trump administration would be horrible, but we’re living in a nightmare because of the Democrats. I’m furious at them, truly.” The apathy is one of several obstacles that Harris must hurdle if she runs for governor — an option that has of late demanded more of her attention as she races against a self-imposed, end-of-summer deadline to make a decision.

Advertisement

The wounds from Harris’s failed billion-dollar presidential campaign haven’t healed. That campaign didn’t just crash and burn; it ended in debt and left a trail of unanswered questions about her role in the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. The donor class hasn’t forgotten, and it's not about to let her skate by without answering for it.

As one longtime fundraiser put it, “There was more enthusiasm at first. I think it waned a bit.” That’s the sound of the base losing faith.

Harris is reportedly weighing her options, tasking aides to explore everything from a governor’s race to another presidential run in 2028, or even a pivot to the nonprofit world. But the reality is that if she chooses to run for governor, she’ll face a hostile donor class, a skeptical base, and a Republican opposition eager to tie her to every failure of the Biden era. As one longtime Democrat donor bluntly put it, “If she does, she’s going to have very difficult problems.”

For Kamala, the humiliation isn’t just that she’s lost the confidence of the donors who once bankrolled her ambitions. It’s that even in deep-blue California, her political future is now a punchline — a cautionary tale of hubris, mismanagement, and the consequences of putting party loyalty above the truth. And as the Democratic establishment scrambles to distance itself from her legacy, Kamala is left with the bitter reality that she is on the fast track to irrelevancy.

Advertisement

Kamala’s donor exodus is just the latest punchline in her political tragedy—and PJ Media is covering every twist the mainstream ignores. Want to know what California insiders really think? Become a PJ Media VIP with the promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Enjoy exclusive reporting, participate in VIP-only commenting, and ad-free browsing. The truth is out there — and we’re delivering it, unfiltered. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the movement that holds the left accountable. Join now!