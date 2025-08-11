Yep, Mamdani Will Be NYC’s Next Mayor

"Nice city you have here — it would be a shame if something were to happen to it."

Something bad is about to happen to New York City.

Maybe I'm wrong. I hope I'm wrong. The greatest city in the world deserves something better than a commie-racist/nepo-red-diaper-baby like Zohran Mamdani as its mayor.

But recent news has me convinced that the commie-racist/nepo-red-diaper-baby will be the city's next mayor.

President Donald Trump called Mamdani a "communist lunatic" back in June, and he isn't wrong. Every time some old social media post of the Democrat mayoral nominee resurfaces, he's boasting that "the end goal is seizing the means of production," complaining that capitalism is theft, or defending al-Qaeda terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki.

It's telling that Mamdani hasn't scrubbed his social media history. It's telling because he's telling New Yorkers exactly who he is — but he still wins a plurality of the vote in what amounts to a four-candidate race.

“I’ve never seen someone so far to the left," an anonymous political pro told the New York Post earlier this year. "He’s anti Israel, he’s all up in the protests and violence. This is not how a mayoral candidate behaves.”

Nevertheless, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has resigned herself to a Mamdani win in November.

“There's many areas of disagreement, but also there's areas of alignment, including affordability,” Hochul told Fox News on Sunday. “His election touched a nerve. And people said, you know what, we're just not getting ahead. And the Trump policies that were promised to lift people up, reduce costs, not touch Medicaid, make sure that tariffs create jobs, none of that happened. So there is this sense of we need some change now.”

"I will make it work out because I'm not going to go to war with the 8 million residents of New York that I also represent, so my job is to calm things down."

GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa — running what almost amounts to a novelty campaign with just 15% support in the latest Decision Desk poll — came out swinging on Friday against Trump inserting himself into the race.

“Every day it’s Trump versus Zohran Mamdani, it’s a good day for Zohran Mamdani. Every day that Cuomo and Adams talks about you, ‘you drop out, you job out,’ it’s a good day for Zohran Mamdani,” Sliwa told Fox 5’s Morgan McKay on “Politics Unusual” on Friday.

"In this situation, it doesn’t help if he intervenes in New York City."

I wouldn't be so sure about that because something needs to change if sanity can prevail in November.

In a four-way race where Cuomo, Sliwa, and Adams split the Not-Quite-Bat-Guano-Crazy vote, Mamdani almost certainly wins. Decision Desk has Mamdani up a bit in recent days at 38%. Cuomo is a distant second with 25%, and the incumbent mayor, Eric Adams, appears to be going down in flames with just 11.5% support.

Sliwa might not want to admit it, but two out of the three not-Mamdani candidates need to drop out to give the city a fighting chance against the nepo-red-diaper-baby candidate.

"We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," Trump posted earlier this summer.

If the deluded voters of New York City want Mamdani, they’ll get him — good and hard.

