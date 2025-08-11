The Next Great Political Outrage Is Here (and It’s an Old Favorite of Rush Limbaugh)!

Forget about gerrymandering. That’s gone the way of Hawk Tuah, Thanos, and AOL dial-up (which, oddly enough, will last until the end of next month). And that whole Epstein controversy?

Yawn! Epstein was, like, SO last month. Get with the times, dude.

Pinsker’s Law of PR #29: Moral outrage has a short shelf life. The hotter the emotion, the shorter your timeline for exploitation.

Your audience’s emotions have peaks and valleys — highs and lows. You can’t maintain a sense of moral outrage indefinitely because moral outrage is a manic state of unrest. Moral outrage must be something you build up to; it’s not your homeostatic baseline.

Like a prizefighter in a 10-week training camp, you want it to manifest at just the right time — and reach its apex on Election Day. Timing is everything: Prizefighters — and moral outrages — will be brutally KO’d if they peak too early.

(Or too late.)

But done right, it’s a helluva weapon. Best we’ve got.

Morton Blackwell’s Laws of the Public Policy Process #44: Moral outrage is the most powerful motivating force in politics.

Blackwell is exactly right. Legitimate, authentic moral outrage can transform the world. (Indeed, it’s often the only thing that does.)

Nothing on Earth is more meaningful. Outrage sells; outrage attracts; outrage mobilizes the masses.

But for the love of God, be careful about your burn-rate!

The 2026 midterms are still a lifetime away, and the Democratic outrage machine is burning through its grievances at an astonishing clip: Trump’s been “literally Hitler.” Then he was a Russian puppet. Then an Epstein pervert. Then a Qatari stooge — followed by an Israeli stooge.

“Scorecard! Getcha scorecard! You can’t tell the players without a scorecard!” (I swear, you need a Venn diagram and/or a flowchart to keep up.)

That’s why the so-called gerrymandering controversy exploded last week: It perfectly fit the left’s narrative of Trump being an existential threat to democracy. “Stealing” votes and “cheating” on Election Day is what dictators do — and since Trump’s (obviously) a dictator, he’s (obviously) guilty.

No further evidence was necessary.

Unfortunately, the gerrymandering storyline was ill-suited for longevity. Redistricting congressional borders is boring, pedantic stuff, and Democrats have been gerrymandering their states into bizarre little shapes for centuries.

In liberal Illinois, Donald Trump received 43.47% of the popular vote, yet of Illinois’ 17 congressmen, only three are Republicans. (Which is actually a far better ratio than Massachusetts: In “Taxachusetts,” 1.2 million people voted for Trump in 2024… and there’s NOT A SINGLE Republican congressman anywhere in the state.)

Pinsker’s Law of PR #30: Hypocrisy is Kryptonite to moral outrage. The greater the hypocrisy, the weaker the moral outrage.

Which makes sense when you stop and think about it: It’s emotionally draining to be “outraged” by the behavior of your enemy when your tribe is clearly guilty of doing the exact same thing.

Eventually, the cognitive dissonance catches up with you.

So, onward and upward. And now, the latest liberal outrage du jour is… drum roll, please…

…the homeless.

Oh, quick correction: Not “homeless” — they’re “unhoused Americans.” Apparently, we’ve adopted a new P.C. speech code:

Rolling Stone: Trump Declares War on Unhoused D.C. Residents: ‘No MR. NICE GUY’

Donald Trump demanded that unhoused Washington, D.C., residents “have to move out [of the city] IMMEDIATELY.”



Story: https://t.co/MpDAsHbzQq pic.twitter.com/VyJC3GDMe7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 10, 2025

It’s unclear why “unhoused” is better than “homeless.” Maybe it’s because a home is an abstraction — it’s not necessarily a physical building, but an emotional state of belonging somewhere specific — so in a strict, literal sense, the homeless already have a home: It’s the sidewalk.

But I’m guessing the guys at Rolling Stone were less driven by their steadfast dedication to Webster’s denotative accuracy, and were more motivated to drop a word that conjured images of dangerous, dirty, unstable street-people.

Rolling Stone needs you to sympathize with their plight. That’s the “moral outrage” they’re selling. And let’s face it, “unhoused D.C. residents” sounds a helluva lot more innocent than “the homeless.”

Time to cue up the Rush Limbaugh Show’s classic “homeless update,” featuring the music of Clarence “Frogman” Henry:

The theme song to Rush’s "homeless update" was Clarence "Frogman" Henry’s Ain't Got No Home. Limbaugh played the 1956 rhythm & blues classic as he would read stories of poor people gaming the welfare system. The racist laced parody became so popular that Henry shared the stage with Limbaugh at a 1991 “Rush to Excellence” event. [emphasis added]

“Racist laced parody”? Rhythm and blues legend Clarence “Frogman” Henry — who was black, by the way — certainly didn’t think so:

Q - How do you feel about Rush Limbaugh using your song on his radio show?



A - Oh, I love him. I was here in New Orleans and a guy by the name of Steve told me, "Hey man, did you know there's a guy playing your song and does a talk show?" I had never heard of Rush. So he said "I'm gonna bring you and introduce you to him." So, Rush and I met each other at the New Orleans Fairgrounds where they race horses. So we talked and he asked me if I would do a video with him. And I told him "yeah." But just like a lot of guys tell you to do things, it would go through one ear and out the other. I thought it was out the other one. So what happened is, Rush called and I wasn't home. He left his number and things and I called him back and he wasn't in, so I told him I'd take the job. So he flew my band and I up to Sacramento, California. We had the best limousine. We had two limousines. The best hotel. I think it was a Hilton or something. He introduced us, and I couldn't even pronounce it at the time, to Dom Perigone. We had a nice time. We did a video with him in Sacramento. Then after that, he asked me if I would do a cruise with him. I told him yeah and we did an eight day cruise with him in the Caribbean. That's when they had that war in Saudi Arabia and he left the cruise and went back to his radio show. But I never forgot Rush. Rush helped me great with my career, 'cause my royalties were down and by him playing "Ain't Got No Home", everybody started knowing about Frogman with Rush. It brought my royalties back up. I tell you, he hasn't done me any harm. I have nothing against Rush. You know there's two sides to everybody. People don't know the story, but I heard the story of Rush. I have nothing against Rush. But Rush haven't done me anything. All he did was good for me and I respect him. I give him a lot of respect.

According to Limbaugh, the left used homelessness as a means to delegitimize capitalism:

Liberal politicians are allowing the homeless crisis to continue so they can use it as an example of why capitalism doesn't work, according to conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh. "The reason the left doesn’t really want to clean this up, you know why?" Limbaugh asked on his radio show Wednesday. "Why do you think the left loves homelessness, tent cities? Because to them they can point and say, 'See, capitalism doesn’t work, look at these people.' That’s exactly why. "They’ll look at all poverty, they’ll look at all degrees of people living in poverty...and they’ll they say, 'See? This is what capitalism does.'"

Plus, the extent of the media’s sympathy towards “unhoused Americans” seems awfully dependent on which party is in power:

“The homeless remain invisible and ignored when there's a Democrat in power,” Limbaugh noted. “But let a Republican win and BAM!”

And today, of course, the Republicans are back in power. After the DOGE staffer with the (unfortunate) nickname of “Big Balls” was bloodied and beaten by D.C. street gangs, President Trump has threatened the capital with a federal takeover — and ordered “unhoused Americans” to leave the city.

Cue the latest liberal outrage machine!

So get ready for a slew of media reports about the GOP’s cruelty and indifference to “unhoused Americans.” It’s gonna be on the menu for the rest of the month.

The Biden economy spiked inflation and increased housing costs, but between Jan. 2021 and Jan. 2025, we didn’t hear a peep about the plight of the “unhoused.” (Kinda weird, right?) But today, it’s time to shine up your shopping carts: The “unhoused” are having their close-ups.

They’re trendy again.

Ironically, of all the social woes we face, the homeless problem is one of the few issues that is actually solvable. Exact numbers are tricky to obtain, but approximately 771,000 Americans were homeless at least one day per month.

Meanwhile, 75 million people voted for Kamala Harris. Surely, out of that 75 million, there are enough big-hearted liberals to open their bedrooms to these poor, downtrodden “unhoused” Americans. Right?

Just one in 75 would do the trick! It would solve the homeless problem for good!

But we’re not gonna hear about that. Nor will we hear about drug abuse, crime, or mental illnesses. Instead, it’ll all be about the sadism of Trump (“That no good, wannabe dictator”), the failures of capitalism, and the suffering of the innocent.

If you’re homeless, get ready: You’re about to get the Hawk Tuah treatment. Congrats on being the latest “It Girl”!

But just don’t expect it to last. Your utility to the Democrats is purely transactional. Because once the Democrats reconquer D.C., they’re going right back to ignoring you. The “unhoused” are a blunt instrument for bashing Trump, capitalism, and the GOP; nothing more, nothing less.

Same as it ever was.

One more time, play the music:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Thank you for your consideration!