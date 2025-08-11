D.C. Police Union Stands With Trump As Democrats Back Criminals

President Donald Trump’s decision to place the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., under federal control and deploy National Guard troops in response to the city’s escalating crime crisis has ignited a firestorm of predictable resistance from Democratic leaders and their media allies. Despite glaring evidence that crime spirals out of control in the nation’s capital, Democrats cling desperately to a narrative of declining violence, parroting doctored statistics and political spin as though doing so magically erases the reality that D.C. residents face.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ claim that “violent crime in Washington, D.C. is at a thirty-year low” is a textbook case of disinformation. This assertion is not only misleading, but it also flies in the face of mounting evidence that the District’s crime rates have been manipulated to appear less severe.

As PJ Media previously reported, city officials falsified the crime data to give the impression of improvement. Yet Jeffries uses this fabricated narrative as a cudgel to dismiss Trump’s intervention as lacking “basis” and “credibility,” proving once again how far Democrats will go to defend their failed policies and support criminals over law-abiding citizens

The D.C. Attorney General, Brian Schwalb, echoed this same fantasy, calling the federal takeover “unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful.”

"The Administration’s actions are unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful. There is no crime emergency in the District of Columbia,” he claimed. “Violent crime in D.C. reached historic 30-year lows last year, and is down another 26% so far this year. We are considering all of our options and will do what’s necessary to protect the rights and safety of District residents."

His stance reeks of political posturing, prioritizing his allegiance to the party line over the safety and rights of District residents. When the city is grappling with a surging crime wave that local authorities seem unable or unwilling to control, denying the crisis does nothing but embolden criminals and leave communities vulnerable.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen took things even further, labeling Trump’s move an “authoritarian power grab” and a “dress rehearsal” for dictatorial overreach.

Mainstream media outlets have dutifully parroted these Democratic talking points, desperately trying to maintain the illusion that crime is not a problem in D.C., even as residents live the harsh reality every day. This refusal to acknowledge the true state of affairs is a disservice to the people who actually have to walk the streets, who face violence and danger from a police force stretched thin and under-resourced.

In stark contrast, the DC Police Union, representing over 3,000 officers of the Metropolitan Police Department, has loudly endorsed Trump’s intervention. Their statement confirms what many already know: Crime is “spiraling out of control,” and immediate federal action is necessary to restore order.

"The DC Police Union, representing over 3,000 officers of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), today acknowledges and supports the President’s announcement this morning to assume temporary control of the MPD in response to the escalating crime crisis in Washington, DC,” the union said in a statement. “The Union agrees that crime is spiraling out of control, and immediate action is necessary to restore public safety. However, we emphasize that federal intervention must be a temporary measure, with the ultimate goal of empowering a fully staffed and supported MPD to protect our city effectively."

The union’s support stands as a stark rebuke to the politically motivated denials coming from the city’s elected officials. They stress, however, that federal control must be temporary, underscoring the ultimate goal of a fully staffed and empowered local police force capable of protecting the city effectively.

This is a raw battle over truth and safety. Democrats and their media allies may cling to illusions and data manipulation, but the people of D.C. know the truth through far too many painful experiences. Trump’s takeover is a long-overdue effort to reclaim control from a local government that has failed its citizens. And if restoring law and order means federal intervention, then it’s a remedy the city desperately needs.

