U.S. Attorney Pirro Unleashes Fury on a System That Coddles Violent Young Criminals

As my PJ Media colleague Chris Queen previously reported, President Donald Trump announced a federalization of law enforcement in Washington, D.C., deploying the National Guard to address escalating crime, homelessness, and disorder in the city.

In a press conference, he declared it a “Liberation Day” for the nation’s capital, emphasizing the need to restore order and safety. Trump criticized the city’s current state, referencing a recent incident involving a large group of youths causing mayhem in the Navy Yard area.

Attorney General Pam Bondi echoed the sentiment, stating that crime in D.C. is “ending today.” FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro also spoke at the event, supporting the federal intervention.

And Pirro was on fire! When she spoke at the press conference, she delivered a fiery critique of the city’s weak youth crime laws and called for immediate reform.

“I see too much violent crime being committed by young punks who think that they can get together in gangs and crews and beat the hell out of you or anyone else,” Pirro said bluntly. “They don’t care where they are. They can be in DuPont Circle, but they know that we can’t touch them. Why? Because the laws are weak.”

Pirro detailed the frustration of prosecuting violent young offenders only to see the system let them off easy. “I can’t touch you if you’re 14, 15, 16, 17 years old and you have a gun. I convict someone of shooting another person with an illegal gun on a public bus in the chest, intent to kill, I convict him. And you know what the judge gives him: Probation. Says, ‘You should go to college.’ We need to go after the D.C. Council and their absurd laws.”

She was equally critical of the no-cash bail policy and the broader leniency toward youthful offenders, emphasizing that law-abiding citizens deserve protection first and foremost: “We need to get rid of this concept of, you know, uh, uh, no cash bail. We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens, and it starts today. But it’s not gonna end today, because the President is gonna do everything we need to do to make sure that these emboldened criminals understand, we see you, we’re watching you, and we’re gonna change the law to catch you.”

Pirro also highlighted a glaring gap in jurisdiction and accountability. She showed a poster of a young man from the former DOGE staffer who was brutally beaten, suffering a severe concussion and a broken nose. Yet despite the violence, she explained, “These kids understand that the jurisdiction is through the State Attorney General Brian Schwab. I did a poster of the young man from DOGE who was beaten bloody with a severe concussion, a broken nose, and then I did a poster of what happens to those kids ’cause I can’t arrest them, I can’t prosecute them.”

Instead, she said, the offenders are sent to family court, where they “get to do yoga and arts and crafts.” Her frustration was clear: “Enough. It changes today.”

Pirro’s remarks cut straight to the heart of a broken system that emboldens violent youth while leaving law-abiding citizens unprotected. Her relentless, no-nonsense stance at the press conference was exactly the kind of leadership Washington desperately needs. Far from empty rhetoric, her fierce condemnation of weak laws that tie prosecutors’ hands was a powerful rallying cry for real, meaningful reform.

Pirro didn’t hold back in calling out the D.C. Council’s failures and showed an unwavering commitment to putting the safety of law-abiding citizens first. She made it clear she isn’t afraid to challenge the entrenched bureaucracy that stands in the way of justice. With her voice rising alongside President Trump’s decisive federal intervention, there’s genuine hope that the city’s spiraling crime crisis will finally be confronted head-on and that order and safety will be restored to the nation’s capital once and for all.

