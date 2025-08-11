The Left Won’t Like What Trump Just Did to Obama’s Portrait

Donald Trump has sent an unmistakable message—Barack Obama’s White House portrait has once again been moved. It’s been tucked away where visitors won’t see the grinning image of a president whose tenure was marked by scandal, deception, and failed policies.

Unfortunately, it’s not in the garbage. CNN reports the portrait now sits in an out-of-the-way corner, away from guests who don’t need a reminder of Obama’s disastrous legacy and his effort to frame Trump with collusion charges. This is more than redecorating — it’s a statement about accountability and honesty in presidential legacies. By moving the portrait, Trump delivers a quiet but clear verdict on one of the most corrupt administrations in modern history.

It’s a refreshing change, signaling that the Trump administration refuses to glorify a man who left America weaker, more divided, and less respected abroad.

Displaying presidential portraits carries symbolic weight, representing the continuity of democracy and respect for the office. But that respect depends on presidents upholding their constitutional duties—something Obama’s eight years failed to do.

Under Obama, federal agencies were weaponized: The IRS targeting scandal should have ended careers and triggered prosecutions, yet his Justice Department protected perpetrators while conservatives suffered harassment. The Fast and Furious gun-running scandal led to the death of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, yet Obama used executive privilege to shield his lackeys from accountability.

Most egregiously, Obama’s administration orchestrated the Russia collusion hoax. As PJ Media has previously reported, the FBI, CIA, and DOJ were weaponized to push a fabricated narrative, even as Obama was briefed on Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump to Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Trump directed staff to move the Obama portrait to the top of the Grand Staircase, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN, where it will now be out of view from thousands of visitors who tour the White House each day. One of the sources added that the portraits of both Bushes are also now in the staircase area. Multiple sources have said that the president is directly involved with nearly everything that is done to the aesthetic of the White House, big or small. CNN obtained a photo of the Obama portrait hanging at the top of the stairwell in a corner, at the landing of the entrance to the private residence. That area is heavily restricted to members of the first family, US Secret Service agents, and a limited number of White House and executive residence staff. It is firmly out of view for any visitor hoping to see the photorealistic Robert McCurdy painting of the former president, a source familiar with the matter confirmed.

It is unclear from the report who would want to see the portrait of Obama.

The portrait relocation sends exactly the right message about presidential accountability. Obama's legacy shouldn't be celebrated in America's most sacred political space—it should serve as a cautionary tale about what happens when constitutional guardrails fail and partisan operatives masquerade as public servants.

Trump's decision reflects a deeper understanding of presidential responsibility. Unlike his predecessor, Trump faced relentless investigation, impeachment attempts, and media hostility, yet he never weaponized federal agencies against political opponents. He never orchestrated surveillance operations against rival campaigns. He never used the justice system as a political weapon.

By moving Obama's portrait, Trump demonstrates that actions have consequences and that the White House should honor presidents who actually honored their oath of office. Obama's scandals aren’t partisan talking points—they were fundamental betrayals of American democracy that should disqualify him from the honor of prominent display in the people's house.

Seeing the Obama portrait hidden away says what words won't: accountability matters.