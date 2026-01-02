Is This OnlyFans Star Really Becoming a Christian, Or Is She Playing Us?

Tim O'Brien | 2:17 PM on January 02, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Whether the actual number is accurate or not, OnlyFans star Lily Phillips now has a ‘personal best’ of sorts, claiming to have slept with over 100 men in one day. There are a lot of well-established words for someone like this, but Rolling Stone decided to refer to her with the honorable title of “sex worker.” 

If you weren’t paying attention then, and I have to admit, I purposely avoided this story at the time, in December 2024, Rolling Stone reported that Phillips “planned for and completed her goal of having sex with 100 men in 24 hours as a stunt for her OnlyFans page.” That story earned Phillips a ton of media exposure, worldwide fame, and presumably a lot of monetization. 

The publication not only admired Phillips for her physical prowess, but also her administrative skills, saying, “Any sex worker can tell you that simply getting 100 men to upload their identification for screening is a job in itself.” 

So just over a year later, you may be surprised to learn that this week, Phillips was baptized as a Christian. Here’s one of the few videos of her we can share. 

According to reports, this viral video clip – and as is often the case with Phillips videos, they tend to go viral – is the culmination of a transformation for her. Apparently, sometime in the past year, she found Jesus Christ. I’d love to believe this and hope this is true.

Phillips has said that the reason for this moral turnabout is due to her desire to “reinstate (her) relationship with God.” 

"I'm really looking forward to strengthening and growing my relationship with God and opening up conversations about how OnlyFans girls are multifaceted. I hate that we are pigeonholed as 2D sex dolls, it can be really dehumanizing,” Phillips told Newsweek

"There might be Christians who disagree with my 'lifestyle,' but I just want to rebuild my relationship with God, and I think we should be welcoming all conversations and opportunities for people to explore religion in a way that's right for them," she added. 

Reportedly, Phillips’ adult entertainment career started when she was 18 years old after being raised in a very Christian household. 

Of her most recent baptism and her faith, Phillips said, “I don't go to church that often. It is more like when I can. I've been so busy and traveling a lot, so it is not that available to me at times like that. But I do pray. It really depends on what is going on in my life, but it can range from five to 10 minutes. I don't need to be in a church to pray.” 

It may be just me, but I feel like she’s putting some bait out there, and I don’t want to fall into the trap of taking it. Is she for real? Or is this just another stunt for clicks and shares? Worse, is she actively working to mock the faith itself? 

I’m old enough to remember a younger Madonna Louise Ciccone of Michigan, whose singing career was going nowhere until she decided to leverage that first name of hers and mock her Catholic faith all the way to the bank. She created the template for profitable sacrilege, wearing a crucifix as her performances seemed more a celebration and homage to the devil than to God. 

I can’t help but wonder if Phillips is taking a page out of that playbook and applying it to her own influencer-ship. Others are thinking the same way. 

X user Brian Atlas is convinced this is all just a stunt and has his reasons. 

Add British pundit Lois McLatchie Miller to the chorus. 

She makes important points. Phillips has yet to denounce her lifestyle to this point. She has not explicitly said she’s quitting the industry. Her OnlyFans account is still active, and so she is still profiting from her porn work. 

I’ll add some observations of my own from a public relations perspective. You have to read between the lines of Phillips’ public statements on this story before going all-in in your own acceptance of Phillips’ narrative. 

When she told Newsweek that she wants to start “opening up conversations about how OnlyFans girls are multifaceted. I hate that we are pigeonholed as 2D sex dolls, it can be really dehumanizing,” that tells me she could be setting the stage to deliver the message that "Active porn stars can be practicing Christians, too." Is that what she’s trying to say? 

Then, when she says this: "There might be Christians who disagree with my 'lifestyle,' but I just want to rebuild my relationship with God,” that tells me that she intends to continue with that lifestyle. 

Finally, when she says this, I smell the hideous odor of moral relativism: “I think we should be welcoming all conversations and opportunities for people to explore religion in a way that's right for them." 

Really? It sounds to me, not like she’s converting to Christianity so much as trying to get Christianity to accept her own dubious views of morality. I hope I’m wrong. 

But if she were serious and genuine about all of this, here is what I’d look to see. Is she taking down her porn accounts and finding a new way to make a living that is in keeping with the Lord’s commandments? 

Is it possible for her to go through a transition process from her now "former" lifestyle to a new, more Christian one, without making a publicity event of it? When publicity hounds break character and do something in private, that actually sends a stronger message, but she’s not doing that. She’s doing the opposite without making the related life changes you’d expect to see if she were serious. 

I’m not saying she needs to be private about her faith. Quite the opposite. Someone like Lily Phillips can be a tremendous ambassador for God. She has the life experience, which once addressed through faith, that can help her connect with others who need to hear from someone who’s been there and who has changed. She can make many, many more viral videos for the good of God, and that may be her talent. 

Keep in mind, one of the greatest women in the Bible is a former demon-possessed woman named Mary Magdalene. She was the first to meet the risen Jesus. But the operative word in her descriptor is "former."

As for Phillips, for now, in order to be believed, she needs to more fully commit to condemning the lifestyle she has lived and putting an end to her own contributions to the adult entertainment industry, including the taking down of her content. If she can’t do that, it’s difficult to take her more seriously. 

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

