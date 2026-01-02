German Streamer Wants to Show How Safe Her Streets Are, Illustrates ‘Suicidal Empathy’

An internet influencer and streamer from Germany wanted to demonstrate just how safe the streets were in Cologne as the world ushered in a New Year. So, Kunshikitty decided to put on a bright pink outfit and walk those streets during New Year’s Eve celebrations, where you can see for yourself that the vast majority of those out and about that night were young, fighting-age, foreign-national men.

Advertisement

German streamer @Kunshikitty wanted to prove by her own example that women in Cologne have nothing to fear on New Year's Eve.



Reality struck back: the situation with illegal migrants in Europe is finally spiraling out of control. pic.twitter.com/TgLX5MWs1B — Timmy_Turnes (@Timmy_Turnes) January 1, 2026

If you’re wondering what she’s being pelted with, those are live firecrackers.

This is the epitome of what Gad Saad has termed “suicidal empathy,” which describes, as I paraphrase, empathy that is unmoored from reason and evolutionary self-interest, where a group prioritizes the feelings or claims of others even when doing so endangers its own survival, safety, or cohesion.

Contrast this with a normal, healthy form of empathy, which is grounded in the most basic instincts for human survival and safety, which considers consequences, and which instinctively seeks to preserve a group’s viability – whether that group is a country, a culture, or an identity class of people.

And so, when Kunshikitty decided to do a live stream to demonstrate how safe it is for an obviously native German woman to walk the streets amidst a throng of men who represent an obvious threat to her well-being, the end result was, well, obvious. Only she was blind to this.

The 29-year-old influencer has roughly 223,000 followers on Twitch, 20,000 followers on Instagram, and another 44,000 followers on YouTube. She’s best known for sharing parts of her daily life, which includes travel, fitness, cooking, events, cosplay, and chat streams with her followers.

Advertisement

The Times of India reported that this particular video “has raised fresh concerns about public safety for women, especially during major public events. The attack also comes exactly ten years after mass assaults against women were reported across Germany during New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2015.”

Unless you speak German, this clip may be of no use to you, other than the fact that it provides evidence that, after her livestream embarrassment, instead of blaming herself for going into it with the wrong expectations, Kunshikitty concluded that it’s all the X platform’s fault.

"According to the streamer Kunshikitty, who was attacked twice in Cologne on New Year's Eve, Twitter is now to blame" pic.twitter.com/qD9t8EKcRw — Alex James (@actualAlexJames) January 2, 2026

This episode has opened the door to the meme world.

An Silvester kurz durch Köln spazieren #kunshikitty pic.twitter.com/IKoQeEC97n — Egoni Zwegoni (@EgoniZwegoni) January 1, 2026

It’s at this point that I’m supposed to share lessons and perhaps a certain amount of empathy of my own for Kunshikitty, but I’m struggling with that. For an influencer who creates the kind of content she does, it’s all about getting attention, and this is doing that for her. Hey, victimhood sells.

On the contrary, I may feel compelled to wag a finger at her and remind her that suicidal empathy is a mistake. But I would think that, in her heart, she’s unlikely to put herself in that position again. Hopefully, she’s learned from this, even if she won’t admit it.

Advertisement

Related: BREAKING: FBI Stopped ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Attack in North Carolina

So, what’s our takeaway? I’d say we have yet another reminder that rolling out the red carpet for foreigners who hate your country and your culture is a tragic mistake. And no amount of influencers in festive pink suits with an iPhone will ever change that.

In America, there will continue to be an army of Kunshikitty types pushing to open the border to even more men like those in Cologne. As a society, we can’t afford to let the inevitable decline that follows lead us to the point where America has to own up to the mistakes it has made. By then, just as Kunshikitty's viral clip demonstrates, it will be too late.

It’s time to get the New Year off to a good start by taking advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership!