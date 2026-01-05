Trump: Cuba ‘Is Ready to Fall’

Matt Margolis | 10:00 AM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Cuba’s future looks bleak in the wake of Nicolás Maduro’s capture, at least according to President Donald Trump. Late Sunday evening, Trump said during a press gaggle on Air Force One that the communist country was “ready to fall” now that Venezuela can no longer serve as its economic and security backstop.

Trump tied Cuba’s fate directly to Maduro’s ouster, pointing out that Havana depended on Caracas for cheap oil and regional muscle. With Venezuela no longer able to bankroll its allies, Trump said the dominoes across the region have started to tip.

“Cuba is ready to fall, you know?” Trump said. “Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall. I don’t know how they, if they’re gonna hold out.”

Trump pointed out that “Cuba now has no income. They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil. They’re not getting any of that,” he said.

As reporters attempted to ask additional questions, Trump returned to the same theme, saying, “And Cuba literally is ready to fall, and you have a lot of great Cuban Americans that are gonna be very happy about this.”

Asked whether the United States was considering taking action in Cuba, Trump suggested events would unfold on their own. “We’re not… I think it’s just gonna fall. I don’t think we need any action. It looks like it’s going down,” he said.

Trump then reached for a familiar analogy. “It’s going down for the count. You ever watch a fight? They go down for the count. And Cuba looks like it’s going down.”

As PJ Media’s Sarah Anderson wrote Sunday, Cuba is clearly panicking about the situation.

"The imperialist desire is Venezuelan oil, it is the lands and natural resources of Venezuela," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said over the weekend. “The imperialist desire is Venezuelan oil, it is the lands and natural resources of Venezuela. We neither accept nor recognize the Monroe doctrine, nor outdated kings or emperors. For Venezuela, and of course also for Cuba, we are willing to give even our own blood, even our own lives, but at a very high price.”

Díaz-Canel added, “These are not times for half measures, these are times for defining oneself and taking a stand against fascism and imperial barbarism.”

BREAKING: Tim Walz to Drop Reelection Bid Amid Fraud Scandal

The regime not only condemned the United States but also demanded the immediate release of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The declaration denounced the operation as “blatant imperialist and fascist aggression aimed at domination” and accused Washington of seeking to “intimidate and subjugate the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Cuba is not the only country on Trump’s radar either.

"Colombia is very sick, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States," Trump said. He also expressed his belief that Colombia "is not going to be doing it for a very long time."

Matt Margolis

